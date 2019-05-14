‘The Biggest Little Farm’ is less doc and more promotional video

× Expand The Biggest Little Farm

There’s a long tradition of personal documentaries in which the filmmakers themselves are the subject. Ross McElwee spent years examining his relationships with women, family and American history in seminal works such as Sherman’s March and Photographic Memory. His films are also very aware and critical of the adjacent proximity between artist and subject, even revealing ways in which objectivity and non-fiction cinema make tenuous bedfellows.

No recent film has tested the limits of this form quite like The Biggest Little Farm, a whimsically pretty portrait of organic endurance and resilience in the technology age. It is a film that doesn’t try to hide its infatuation with personal and industrial mythmaking and follows two successful Angelenos (John and Molly Chester) who ditch the hustle and bustle of city life to own and operate a traditional farm in Moorpark, California. The documentary begins with a relatable history contextualizing their drastic life decision.

Almost immediately the film proves disinterested in dissecting the complexities or nuances of their shift to rustic living; John’s content with chalking it up to a promise they made their yappy pound puppy, Todd. Maybe it was all that simple, but as a result, neither subject has much agency. Molly, a personal chef and obsessive foodie, is given even less screen time to explain why it’s always been a personal dream to source her own ingredients.

Which feels strange considering The Biggest Little Farm is narrated, directed and shot by John himself (he previously worked in Hollywood as a nature cameraman). The focus of their film is obviously the journey itself, and what that says about mankind’s relationship with food and nature. The massive undertaking of turning a nearly 200-acre plot of land ravaged by dead soil into a thriving, diverse ecosystem in harmony with nature becomes a gigantic metaphor for the couple’s core values as businesspeople.

As a result, the farm becomes the lead character, a massive, evolving entity that is equally beautiful and destructive. John is at his most vulnerable when he momentarily questions the ambitious and expensive design laid out by Molly’s farming mentor, Alan York. One can sense some real resentment and anger in his voice, but these doubts are glossed over in favor of pretty, slow-motion shots of wild and domestic animals, as well as wide-angle drone perspectives that further romanticize rural spaces.

The Biggest Little Farm goes to great lengths to show cycles of life and death that regularly occur on a farm. John and Molly’s attachment to certain animals, like Emma the pig and Greasy the rooster, prop up emotional connections destined to be shattered by violence and suffering. It’s the classic Charlotte’s Web narrative spun out in the form of proposed realism, which isn’t really that realistic, after all, considering the amount of editorial doctoring that has gone in to crafting the overall narrative.

Of more lasting interest is the Chester’s ongoing battle with natural pests and predators: the coyotes, gophers and birds ravaging their crops. John and Molly show a great deal of ingenuity finding natural, non-pesticide solutions, and putting those plans into action makes for the film’s most intriguing scenes. There’s something very appealing about watching hordes of ducks plucking thousands of destructive snails from the trunks of trees in an elaborate citrus orchard the couple dubs “The Fruit Basket.”

The Biggest Little Farm always frames these difficult moments within a grander, more idealized view of the journey itself. The Chester’s motivations and desires are reduced to Hallmark Card simplicity, and in the final moments, this problematic trend becomes downright obnoxious. It reveals an underlining corporate sensibility that has otherwise been hidden by natural wonderment. John set out to create a nature documentary relating to mankind’s quest for harmony with nature. Instead, he made something closer to a promotional video for his successful DIY farm.