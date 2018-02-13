‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ is a black eye for Netflix

× Expand The Cloverfield Paradox

Trendy commercials have long been part and parcel with the Super Bowl viewing experience. But never before has a film studio taken advantage of this mega event’s captive audience to announce the surprise release of a highly anticipated blockbuster. That’s exactly what happened during the big game telecast when Netflix unveiled The Cloverfield Paradox, the third film in the monster franchise shepherded by J.J. Abrams, and which would be available for streaming on Netflix immediately after the game.

The Cloverfield series has always benefited from mystery and audience anticipation, but this latest exhibition ploy reeks of desperation. One need only watch the laborious dud to understand why. Taking place immediately before the events of the first film, an international team of scientists is sent into space with the hopes of successfully launching a radical particle beam that will create an infinite energy source and save the world from descending into chaos.

A successful launch only achieves the opposite. Messing with the laws of nature ends up unleashing unexplained horrors, including but not limited to disappearing limbs, death by worms and an autopsy where key hardware is found inside someone’s stomach. The crew is made up of your standard cross-section of nebbish and aggressive personalities. While their specialties are never made clear, they do have the pleasure of trying to rationalize the absurdity of alternate dimensions colliding.

Director Julius Onah shows little interest in the psychological stakes of any character, specifically the film’s hero Hamilton (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Each lazy stab at human complexity just feels like window dressing.

When Zhang Ziyi’s inexplicable character finally states that “logic doesn’t apply to any of this,” one could almost hear the laughter from the production team behind the scenes. The Cloverfield Paradox is an astonishingly poorly written film that wastes talented actors like Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, John Ortiz and Daniel Brühl. Whatever excitement its rushed marketing campaign may have momentarily conjured, it has been immediately squashed by the tepidly inane final product.

Opening

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman stars as the T’Challa, the King of Wakanda who must become a superhero in order to defend the dignity of his advanced African nation.

Call Me by Your Name: This Oscar-nominated romance starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer returns for a second run at Digital Gym Cinema. Opens Friday, Feb. 16.

Detective Chinatown 2: Two New York City Chinatown detectives hunt down the killer of a famous community member in Chen Sicheng’s action comedy.

Double Lover: In this steamy thriller from director François Ozon, a fragile young woman falls in love with her psychologist only to discover he has a far more aggressive twin.

Early Man: The British animated studio Aardman (Chicken Run, Wallace and Gromit) returns with this claymation comedy about a secluded tribe of humans who must fight off a mighty enemy.

One Time Only

Magic Mike: Spend Valentine’s Day hooting and hollering at Channing Tatum’s abs in Steven Soderbergh’s stripper fable. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Lodgers: Two twins living in a gothic estate must follow the rules set upon them by a sinister presence in their homes called The Lodgers. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Wonder: Jacob Tremblay stars as a young disfigured boy who decides to attend public school after spending most of his life secluded at home. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Jawbreaker: FilmOut San Diego presents this dark comedy starring Rose McGowan and Rebecca Gayheart as teenage socialites who accidentally murder one of their friends. Post-screening Q&A with director Darren Stein. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Pretty Woman: Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in the classic romantic comedy about a rich businessman who falls in love with a fast-talking working girl. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.