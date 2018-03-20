‘The Death of Stalin’ perfects the art of backstabbing

× Expand Death of Stalin

When the cat’s away, the mice will shoot each other in the head.

Such an idiom could describe the nasty power struggle that ensues in Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin. When the demi-god General Secretary suddenly dies in 1953, his conniving high-level subordinates try to fill the leadership vacuum by outmaneuvering each other. What begins with cordial jabs and passive jockeying quickly degenerates into a desperate sprint for governmental control.

As head of the Interior Ministry, Chief of Soviet Security Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale) knows where all the bodies are buried. Stalin’s demise inspires him to mobilize his shock troops in the NKVD, the Soviet Union’s version of the Gestapo. Stalwart politician Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi) counters these moves by coordinating support from other members of the Council of Ministers. Caught in the middle is Stalin’s lawful, but clueless successor, Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor), who couldn’t distinguish a coup from a military exercise.

Casual viciousness spews out of every barbed conversation, most of which end in compromising quid pro quo agreements. Threats are made and fates are sealed, all in the name of Stalin himself. These betrayals are staged like an epic dance, with multiple partners lobbying for just the right position to cut in. As one motivated character states, “Act fast or be dead.”

Iannucci relishes the anxiety permeating through political intrigue. His previous film In the Loop and HBO show Veep provide copious examples. However, whereas those works exist within democracies, The Death of Stalin (opening Friday, March 23, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) takes place inside the machinations of a dictatorship, which gives the wheeling and dealing an added volatility and ruthlessness.

Lost in the shuffle is the Russian proletariat, who are discarded, murdered, raped and disappeared without a second thought. In Iannucci’s scathing satire, Stalin may have died but his punishingly inhuman legacy lives on.

Opening

Cómplices: In this comedy from the Dominican Republic, an expert seducer helps a young man to become successful with women. Opens Monday, March 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Flower: Zoey Deutch stars as a rebellious teenager who forms a surprising friendship with her mentally unstable stepbrother. Opens Friday, March 23, at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.

Itzhak: A look at the life, career, and heritage of violinist Itzhak Perlman. Opens Friday, March 23, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Leaning into the Wind—Andy Goldsworthy: Thomas Riedelsheimer’s second documentary on Andy Goldsworthy looks at how the famed artist uses landscape to create new ways of looking at the world. Opens Friday, March 23, at the Ken Cinema.

Midnight Sun: In this melodrama, a 17-year-old girl suffers from a condition that prevents her from being exposed to sunlight, which poses a problem when she meets a new hunk.

Pacific Rim: Uprising: In this big-budget sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 fantasy film, the next generation of Jaeger pilots must fend off a new supernatural enemy.

Sherlock Gnomes: Gnomeo and Juliet recruit their garden gnome friend Sherlock Gnomes (yes, this is an actual movie) to find some of their missing ornament friends.

The Death of Stalin: When Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin dies suddenly in 1953, his conniving subordinates try to fill the power vacuum. Opens Friday, March 23, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.

Tuya, Mia... Te la Apuesto (Penalty Kick): How far does a soccer fan go for his beloved national team? Mariano Cárdenas (Adrian Uribe), a married man and a civil servant, shows us that crossing the line when supporting the national team is a must. Opens Monday, March 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Unsane: Steven Soderbergh’s newest thriller stars Claire Foy (The Crown) as a woman who is involuntarily committed after being ruthlessly stalked by an ex-boyfriend.

One Time Only

The Princess Bride: Rob Reiner’s love letter to the fairy tale stars Cary Elwes as a prince who does everything in his power to save a damsel in distress. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

I, Tonya: Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) swears she didn’t have anything to do with injuring fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Craig Gillespie directs this nasty satire that recently won Allison Janney an Academy Award. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Easy Rider: Dennis Hopper’s counter-culture classic follows two motorcycle nomads who travel cross-country in the late 1960s. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Stand By Me: Four friends embark on a fateful journey to find a missing body on the outskirts of their small rural town. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Waiting… : Ryan Reynolds stars in this comedy about the staff of a chain restaurant who misbehave to pass the time. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.