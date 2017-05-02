‘The Dinner’ is a uniquely awful ensemble drama

× Expand The Dinner

Oren Moverman has made a name for himself constructing gritty character-driven films around the rough-and-tumble talents of actors such as Woody Harrelson and Richard Gere. Urgent, propulsive and often timely, each of these works expresses a genuine interest in the lasting consequences of trauma in post-9/11 America, illuminating complex emotions within traditional masculine archetypes.

Strangely, The Dinner looks and sounds nothing like Moverman’s previous work, opting instead for flashy aesthetics, ensemble casting and hot-button pandering. The fractured plot revolves around a fancy evening meal between Paul Lohman (Steve Coogan) a disgruntled history teacher, and his congressman brother Stan (Richard Gere), who are accompanied by their wives, Claire (Laura Linney) and Katelyn (Rebecca Hall) respectively.

Obviously, there’s no love lost between these two families. Flashbacks conveniently interrupt heated conversations in order to reveal more information about why this meal is so important to both sides. The characters are supposed to gain more resonance as they are fleshed out beyond the surface, but the opposite becomes true. Coogan’s bitter, petulant man-child is especially hard to take as the story becomes increasingly convoluted.

Moverman often centers his films on one social issue—PTSD, racism and homelessness have all been areas of focus. But in The Dinner, there’s no shortage of ripped-from-the-headlines plot points: mental illnesses, millennial evil, political gerrymandering, failing education systems and snooty foodie culture all collide in what becomes a uniquely awful dramatic hodgepodge.

Attempts at experimental storytelling reveal Moverman’s loftier ambitions. One character narrated in their head while another tries to speak to them. The sound design features jarring bits of noise that help create an omniscient feeling of anxiety. But none of these creative decisions make a lick of sense in relation to the story being told.

At one point, Paul whines that, “history is either a lie or a bore.” The Dinner manages to be both at the same time.

A Quiet Passion: Terence Davies’ biopic explores the life of poet Emily Dickinson (Cynthia Nixon) as she battles societal contradiction, gender discrimination and her own burgeoning bitterness.

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City: Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary looks at the life of urban activist Jane Jacobs, who fought a vicious battle to save historic New York City during the 1960s. Opens Friday, May 5, at the Ken Cinema.

David Lynch: The Art of Life: The life and career of iconic director David Lynch are explored in more than 20 conversations recorded with him at his home. Opens Friday, May 5, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2: Your favorite wisecracking space opera characters are back in this sequel to the hit Marvel film from 2014. Starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent: The infamous celebrity chef gets the documentary treatment, featuring interviews with Anthony Bourdain, Mario Batali, and other luminaries of the cuisine world.

The Transfiguration: This bittersweet thriller follows troubled teen Milo who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie, the two form a bond that begins to challenge Milo’s dark obsession, blurring his fantasy into reality. Opens Friday, May 5, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Tomorrow: Mélanie Laurent’s inspirational documentary looks at the individuals providing concrete solutions to the world’s agricultural, environmental, ecological, and social issues. Opens Friday, May 5, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Selena: Jennifer Lopez stars as the popular Latina singer who was tragically gunned down by her estranged manager. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

To Catch a Thief: An American socialite (Grace Kelly) challenges a reformed jewel thief (Cary Grant) while vacationing on the French Riviera. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, May 4-6, at Cinema Under the Stars.

Eraserhead: In David Lynch’s stunning debut, a man named Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling with Mary X (Charlotte Stewart) left her pregnant, he marries the expectant mother. But their baby turns out to be a bizarre lizard-like creature that won’t stop wailing. Screens at 9:40 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 10, Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Mulholland Dr.: A blonde actress (Naomi Watts) arrives in Hollywood to become a star, but experiences a strange and sinister bout of amnesia that sends her down a dangerous rabbit hole. Screens at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 9:40 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

House: This classic Japanese horror film is about six crazed schoolgirls who are terrorized while visiting a menacing house in the countryside. Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Ken Cinema.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: The legendary English comedy troupe takes aim at the King Arthur legend. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.