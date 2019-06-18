‘The Fall of the American Empire’ is self-righteous to a fault

× Expand The Fall of the American Empire

"I’m too intelligent,” says Pierre-Paul (Alexandre Landry), sealing his fate during the crucial opening scene in Denys Arcand’s Québécoise neo-noir, The Fall of the American Empire. A delivery driver by day and philosopher by night, the pouty young man spends lunch waxing loquaciously about the corrupt Canadian banking sector and why his academic degrees are commercially useless.

This worldview is quickly put to the test a few scenes later when Pierre-Paul stumbles upon a robbery gone wrong and bags of money are presented for the taking. Like most of the greedy protagonists in this classically unforgiving cinematic category, he makes the wrong decision.

As The Fall of the American Empire tightens the noose around Pierre-Paul’s neck, it functions as an effective potboiler concerned with the ramifications of contradiction. Dangerous opportunists appear from every angle, and the lead character becomes a quivering embodiment of why actions speak louder than words.

Arcand is not a genre filmmaker, nor is he a subtle one. He quickly shifts gears from the devious machinations of fatalism to a more politically minded focus. With Pierre-Paul as the centerpiece, the film orchestrates a kind of tonal switcheroo, moving from noir to pop heist movie a la The Italian Job or Ocean’s 11. Except it’s not about stealing money, but rather laundering it while also using the unjust system against itself.

Going back to Pierre-Paul’s whiney opening salvo, he truly believes that “intelligence is a handicap.” Well, so is self-righteousness, and Arcand’s underhanded vision of resistance produces plenty of that to go around.

Known for highbrow art films like The Decline of the American Empire, Jesus of Montreal, and The Barbarian Invasions, Arcand deserves some credit for going outside of his comfort zone. But he also has little clue how to make more salacious material equally scathing politically. The result is that The Fall of the American Empire (opening Friday, June 21) becomes a hybridized mess about many modern social ills.

Opening

Anna: Action maverick Luc Besson directs this stylish thriller about a young woman trained to become one of the world’s best assassins. Kinda sounds like his Le Femme Nikita. Opens Friday, June 21, in wide release.

Papi Chulo: Set in Los Angeles, this dramedy follows a lonely weatherman who befriends a Latino migrant after going through a tough breakup. Opens Friday, June 21, in wide release.

The Fall of the American Empire: Deny Arcand’s neo-noir follows a French-Canadian delivery man who is presented with a dangerous opportunity that will put his life at risk. Opens Friday, June 21, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco: Two friends navigate the difficult social realities of modern San Francisco where the tech bubble has deepened the vast economic divide. Opens Friday, June 21, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

The Raft: This doc looks at the 1973 experiment where five men and six women drifted across the Atlantic to study the sociology of violence, aggression and sexual attraction in human behavior. Opens Friday, June 21, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Third Wife: A 14-year-old girl living in rural 19th century Vietnam is given away by her family in an arranged marriage and must fight for her dignity amid acts of aggressive patriarchy. Opens Friday, June 21, at Landmark Ken Cinema.

Toy Story 4: Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) return for the final installment of Pixar’s flagship animation, this time going on the road. Opens Friday, June 21, in wide release.

One Time Only

Us: Jordan Peele’s masterful suspense film weaves social satire with horror via the story of a Black family who finds themselves being stalked by crazed doppelgangers. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, as part of Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

Victoria: Filmed in one single long take, this thriller follows the titular woman who casually meets four young men out on the town only to become their accomplice on a daring robbery. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, as part of the German Currents program at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Cries From Syria: Stakeholders from within Syria discuss the humanitarian crisis in their country in this HBO-produced documentary. Screens at noon Saturday, June 22, at the La Jolla Ritford Library.

How to Steal a Million: Peter O’Toole and Audrey Hepburn star in this classic caper film about a forger and his daughter who con a doting detective into protecting them from going to jail. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Queen of Neindorf: In this German coming-of-age story, a 10-year-old girl spends an eventful summer with a gang of rowdy boys. Screens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23, as part of the German Currents program at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

BlackKklansman: Spike Lee’s daring biopic tells the story of Ron Stallworth, a Black police officer who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s with the help of a fellow officer. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, as part of Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Spaceballs: Rick Moranis leads an all-star cast in Mel Brooks’ hilarious spoof of the Star Wars franchise. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.