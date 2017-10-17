‘The Florida Project’ sees magic in the mundane

× Expand The Florida Project

Somewhere over the rainbow, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project takes place in a humid and lethargic slice of Americana called Orlando. It is a town where enchantment is artificially created for adults and seemingly concocted out of thin air by children, and thus split into two distinct experiences: capitalist fantasy and fantastical reality. The former belongs to hordes of off-screen tourists that visit Disney’s stable of theme parks, while the latter unfolds just down the road at a stretch of kitschy pastel motels with names like Futureland Inn that itinerant families call home. Six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her friends Scooty (Christopher Rivera) and Jancey (Valeria Cotto) rule this frantically magical kingdom.

As with Baker’s previous film, Tangerine, a ride-or-die Los Angeles-set comedy about two transgender prostitutes shot on an iPhone, The Florida Project exudes massive amounts of restless energy. It’s told through a series of vignettes that avoid typical narrative traditions, resembling something closer to poetry than linear storytelling. Moonee and her friends are rhythmic forces of nature, searching endlessly for their next adventure. Often this gets them into trouble with property manager Bobby (Willem Dafoe), who spends every waking hour trying to balance maintenance priorities and interpersonal beefs between residents. Moonee’s mother Halley (Bria Vinaite), still very much caught in the reckless haze of her 20s, gives him the most grief.

The motel itself is a dense maze of purple walls, stairwells and cramped rooms surrounded by hot asphalt and spots of greenery. Helicopters offering tours of the skyline take off just beyond the perimeter, a sight that Moonee and her horde take as a direct affront. But mostly the children are screaming and running and playing in their own epic sand box that extends well beyond the familiar confines of their home base. Day trips to the ice cream parlor show the extent to which they will hustle for their dessert, and an exploration into abandoned projects displays the potential danger of leaving children free to run amok.

No matter the romp, Baker and his talented cinematographer Alexis Zabe lock the camera in at Moonee’s level, hitching the entire film to her trailblazing perspective. Yet Baker also makes room to address how the adults in this world form a shield of protection around the bemused children. Bobby, ever the shepherd to this rowdy flock, comes to embody this motif in one scene involving a predatory old man. Here, Dafoe’s transitions in tone and mood are stunning, and indicative of adult interactions Moonee and her pals are not ready to witness.

Despite the chaotic movement and vocal screeching, The Florida Project never comes across as exploitative or manipulative like Beasts of the Southern Wild, another Southern indie film about an interminable young girl navigating the emotional terrain between poverty and imagination. Instead of using these characters to portend tragedy, Baker infuses them with an impenetrable reverie that stands alongside their many flaws and mistakes. This is especially evident in Halley, a single mother who in essence is still a child herself. It would have been easy to judge her based on her many questionable parenting techniques and bad decisions she makes, but The Florida Project understands that to do so would deny the complexity of her underlying pain and uncertainty.

With deep love and affection for their characters, Baker and co-writer Chris Bergoch create a vibrant community pushed to the fringes by economics but still bursting at the seams with creative possibility. Moonee and her friends may live in the shadows of Mickey Mouse, but they have something far better to lean on—each other. The Florida Project, which opens Friday, Oct. 20, is a gorgeous mad dash dedicated to spirited adolescence and the stressed adults doing everything they can to prolong it in the face of daily pressures to survive.