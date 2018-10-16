‘The Guilty’ is a cat and mouse game of telephone

× Expand The Guilty

In The Guilty, a single-location thriller from Denmark, hearing something doesn’t necessarily make it true. Benched cop Asgher Holm (Jakob Cendergren) awaits a ruling regarding his suspicious officer-involved shooting by serving desk duty at Emergency Services. Most of the calls from injured drunks or shady men ripped off by sex workers test his patience; the street is where he feels most aggressively at home.

Director and co-writer Gustav Möller, making his feature film debut, uses each phone conversation to build tension with words filling in the gaps of an ongoing case that changes minute by minute.

Spatially, the cold confines of Asgher’s dispatch center resemble a prison cell, with the calls to Iben and other key players serving as his only lifeline out. In classic fashion, this breakneck experience helps reveal the compromised ethical principles that landed him here in the first place.

Rushing to judgment turns into a critical motif in The Guilty (opening Friday, Oct. 19, at the Landmark Ken Cinema), providing the necessary gust of wind that realigns Asgher’s moral compass. He’s used to relying on his eyes to assess any given scene, but his ears aren’t up to the task. Emotion fuels his every wrong move.

There’s a limit to the film’s effectiveness being set entirely in the glass corridors of the police station. Scenes that rely heavily on intricate sound design really pop, but the visuals (cumbersome close-ups, tepid two-shots) lack the energy to match. When all is said and done, Asgher’s faux-heroism is more indicative of a reckless individual who’s simply prolonging the inevitable.

Opening

Beautiful Boy: Steve Carell stars as a writer who tries to help his teenage son (Timothée Chalamet) kick an addiction to hard drugs in this drama based on real events. Opens Friday, Oct. 19, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Halloween: Director David Gordon Green reboots John Carpenter’s classic slasher film about a massive knife-wielding maniac out to murder his estranged sister. Opens Friday, Oct. 19 in wide release.

The Hola Mexico Film Tour: This traveling film festival features eight of the most popular and acclaimed recently released Mexican movies. Opens Friday, Oct. 19, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Guilty: In this single-location thriller from Denmark, a corrupt beat cop receives a distress call that makes his last night on the job especially stressful. Opens Friday, Oct. 19, at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

The Happy Prince: The tragic last days of Oscar Wilde’s life are depicted in this period comedy by star and director Rupert Everett. Opens Friday, Oct. 19 at Angelika Film Center–Carmel Mountain.

The Oath: Ike Barinholtz directs and stars in this nasty dark comedy set in an eerily familiar America where the government has asked every citizen to sign a loyalty pledge. Tiffany Haddish co-stars. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 19.

One Time Only

The Craft: A high school girl meets three new best friends who are very interested in exploring her telepathic powers. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Edward Scissorhands: Johnny Depp plays a gentle young man with scissors for hands in Tim Burton’s magical romance about conformity and individuality. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Psycho: Alfred Hitchcock’s twisted thriller about a mommy-obsessed killer who runs a roadside motel. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 20, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.