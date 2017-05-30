‘The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki’ fights the good fight

× Expand The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki

Love and sports have never been natural bedfellows. In films ranging from Rocky to Major League, romantic entanglements distract competitors from victory, thus making them more vulnerable to defeat. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s brilliant melodrama Love & Basketball seamlessly unwinds the complicated emotions underneath such warring impulses. It takes decades for fast-dribbling protagonists played by Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan to find mutual harmony on and off the court.

The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, an award-winning new feature by director Juho Kuosmanen, condenses this timeline down to a matter of weeks yet is equally affecting. It’s based on the true story of featherweight boxer Olli Mäki (Jarkko Lahti), whose championship bout against American Davey Moore (John Bosco Jr.) captivated all of Finland in 1962. Sidestepping the nostalgia and heroism usually associated with lionizing sports figures, it adopts an unassuming visual style that mirrors Olli’s modest demeanor. In doing so, Kuosmanen convincingly suggests that triumph and joy are not one in the same.

On his way to Helsinki, Olli meets a luminous country girl named Raija (Oona Airola). Feeling an instant attraction, he invites her to tag along much to the chagrin of his opportunistic coach Elis (Eero Milonoff), who’s determined to keep their training regiment focused. Despite these efforts, Olli and Raija’s relationship becomes the film’s central focus. Increased media attention and heightened expectations amplify the tension between professional aspirations and matters of the heart.

As athlete and coach continuously butt heads, interpretations surrounding dignity and masculinity help clarify each man’s motivations. Once a champion himself, Elis understands both the physical sacrifices and moral compromises it takes to be the best. Olli’s priorities change the second he falls in love, and that shift in commitment subverts many of the genre’s most notable tropes. Rigorous training sessions are interrupted by fun jaunts to the carnival. Rows of shouting journalists at a press conference cannot hide the shine of Raija’s smile.

Shot in crisp black and white, Olli Mäki unfolds slowly and surely like a hazy memory just coming into focus. This feeling of intimacy infringes on the self-importance and grandeur of the sporting event itself. At one point Elis states, “We’re bringing America here,” revealing the strong sense of national pride that Raija’s presence threatens. But Olli ends up questioning the importance of fame and fortune for other reasons beyond love; he feels a palpable discomfort hobnobbing with sponsors, posing for advertising pictures and participating in a state-sanctioned documentary. For him, imagining fighting in front of a sold out crowd is “a terrible thought.” Each of these frustrating experiences brings him closer to becoming a prop.

Kuosmanen navigates all of the subtext and conflict gracefully, infusing montages with electric guitar riffs that are reminiscent of Jim Jarmusch. Quiet scenes between Olli and Raija momentarily drift into the deadpan universe of Finland’s greatest director, Aki Kaurismäki. Yet Olli Mäki has its own sublime view of the world where love is not easily attained nor abandoned. The characters reflect this quiet persistence in their steady resilience and belief in one another.

Olli Mäki denies the usual visceral pleasures and protracted climax of the genre. The fight itself matters little in the long run, and the sting of this reality hits Elis hardest. But this is not his story. When Olli and Raija leave the arena holding hands, it redefines what happiness looks like in the sports film. The regret and heartache that permeates through Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday or John Sayles’ Eight Men Out is nowhere to be found. Olli Mäki doesn’t equate walking away with losing; in fact, it sees this transition as the organic next step for an athlete who dreams of being something more than a legend.