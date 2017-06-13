‘The Hero’ finally gives Sam Elliott top billing

× Expand The Hero

Sam Elliott has been a stalwart film performer since the 1970s but is often relegated to supporting roles that highlight his deep voice and stoic stance. Joel and Ethan Coen riffed on this persona when they cast him as a mysterious cowboy in The Big Lebowski. Director Brett Haley’s The Hero reverses this approach by placing Elliott in the lead role of Lee Hayden, an aging Western star who has made a steady living in Hollywood after giving a breakout performance four decades previous.

Estranged from his grown daughter (Krysten Ritter), Lee spends his days smoking weed with an acting buddy (Nick Offerman) and recording radio spots for BBQ sauce brands. This lethargic existence gets a jolt of reality when he receives a devastating cancer diagnosis. The bad news forces Lee into a lucid state of self-reflection, which is compounded even further when he begins an affair with a younger woman named Charlotte (Laura Prepon).

Haley’s only made three feature films (including underappreciated gem The New Year), but his tenderness toward actors is already readily apparent. There’s a patience and delicacy to which he handles conflict, especially in the moments when Lee’s relationship with Charlotte grows thorny. There are a number of ups and downs throughout The Hero, but such plot points are all in service of rendering a more complete picture of Lee’s heartaches.

In total, The Hero challenges a classic Hollywood redemption story—that you can make up for a lifetime of regret in a short amount of time. Instead, Haley looks to the poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay to inspire hope in an aged loner staring death in the face. “I am not resigned,” a line from her Dirge Without Music, becomes be an anthem of resilience for all the great supporting actors like Elliott who’ve never held top billing.

47 Meters Down: Two sisters on vacation in Mexico decide to tempt fate by entering a shark cage in highly dangerous waters. You can guess what happens next.

All Eyez on Me: This biopic looks at the life and death of rapper Tupac Shakur, who changed the music industry forever in the 1990s.

Beatriz at Dinner: Salma Hayek stars in this drama about a holistic medical practitioner who attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down.

Cars 3: Pixar’s lamest franchise returns for yet another kid-friendly collage of bright colors, swooshing racecars, and inane dialogue.

Dawson City: Frozen Time: This essay documentary from Bill Morrison pieces together the bizarre true history of a long-lost collection of 533 nitrate film prints dating from the early 1900s discovered buried under a hockey rink in a former Klondike Gold Rush town. Opens Friday, June 16, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Dean: Comedian Demetri Martin wrote, directed, and stars in this comedy about a young man searching for answers after the death of his mother.

Letters From Baghdad: This documentary looks at how Gertrude Bell, a powerful woman in the British Empire, shaped the historical direction of modern Iraq after WWI. Opens Friday, June 16, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Film Center.

One Week and a Day: After two Jewish parents finish the traditional week of mourning for their son, both experience the grieving process in very different ways. Opens Friday, June 16, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Rough Night: In what looks like the female version of Very Bad Things, this film follows a group of party girls whose bachelorette party goes horribly wrong after they accidentally kill a stripper.

The Book of Henry: An 11-year-old boy plots to save his young neighbor from a dangerous living situation.

Wakefield: Bryan Cranston plays a man who leaves his family and lives in an attic for several months after experiencing a nervous breakdown. Sounds like a hoot.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery: Mike Myers portrays a suave British secret agent out to save the world from a manacled villain in this spoof of the James Bond franchise. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Spirited Away: Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece follows a 10-year-old girl as she discovers a world of gods and witches after moving to the suburbs. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Film Center.

Raiders of the Lost Ark: Globetrotting archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) battles snakes, Nazis, and ancient powers in order to save the world. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 15-18 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Grease: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this classic musical as high school sweethearts from opposite sides of the tracks. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.