‘The Hummingbird Project” is a satire in need of fangs

Alexander Skarsgård app-roaches every role, no matter the size, with an unmatched intensity. In Kim Nguyen’s The Hummingbird Project, a satire in desperate need of some fangs, he plays a balding computer genius named Anton who works for a high frequency trading firm in New York City. As the sulking introverted misanthrope, Skarsgård erases his hunky physical stature by angling forward with every movement, hunching over as if gravity were too much for his lanky body.

Anton seems happiest when shrinking from the spotlight, but his fast-talking cousin Vincent (Jesse Eisenberg) is exactly the opposite. The two hatch an ambitious plan to lay fiber optic cable from the Kansas Electronic Exchange to New Jersey in an exact straight line to obtain a fractional time advantage over competing Wall Street traders. In setting off on their own, Anton and Vincent make enemies of their former employer, a powerful financial mogul named Eva Torres (Salma Hayek).

Undertaking this massively elaborate construction project leaves Anton emotionally and physically separated from his family and fast tracks Vincent’s already crumbling health. Their tragic descent becomes an age-old American story of enterprising vision mired by hubris, greed and selfishness.

Twitchy and confrontational, Eisenberg often feels like he’s playing a foul-mouthed version of his role as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. The manic shtick gets tiresome fast. Conversely, Skarsgård embraces Anton’s contradictory traits; his disdain for “imbeciles,” as he calls most people, comes in conflict with a hidden moral compass.

The Hummingbird Project (opening Friday, March 22, at AMC Fashion Valley and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain) tries for high-energy farce a la The Wolf of Wall Street, exposing the dark side of post-recession entrepreneurship. But it doesn’t have that film’s guts or gusto. Nguyen resorts to cliché stylizations feigning liveliness with slow motion and up-tempo montages. None of the risk associated with Anton and Vincent’s venture ever translates beyond the narrative itself.

Opening

Dragged Across Concrete: Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn star in this bruising crime drama about a pair of corrupt cops caught in a downward spiral after they are suspended from the force. Opens Friday, March 22, at the Arclight La Jolla.

Gloria Bell: In the English language remake of his own film Gloria, Sebastián Lelio casts Julianne Moore as the free-spirited central character who tries to find love in the Los Angeles dance scene. Opens Friday, March 22, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

US: A beach vacation turns into a horrifying fight for survival for a family who find themselves stalked by their menacing doppelgängers in director Jordan Peele’s new horror thriller. Opens in wide release Friday, March 22.

One Time Only

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: Gene Wilder stars as the mysterious madman chocolatier who invites a group of children to tour his massive candy factory. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: In this second prequel to the Harry Potter franchise, Eddie Redmayne plays a wizard battling his arch nemesis (Johnny Depp). Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22 and Saturday March 23, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Say Anything…: John Cusack delivered his breakout performance as an average high school student who falls in love with the class valedictorian. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

The Grand Budapest Hotel: Wes Anderson’s beguiling story of a professional hotel concierge who mentors a young upstart as conflict looms in the Eastern European region. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.