‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ likes to watch the world squirm

× Expand The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Destructive families, poisonous children, embarrassing sexual experiences: These are the warped themes of Yorgos Lanthimos’ anti-Hallmark-card cinema. Deemed a master provocateur by some and a cynical poseur by others, the Greek director is undeniably talented at creating high levels of discomfort that grip the audience’s attention through images of self-inflicted pain and individual anguish. During the most stirring moments in Dogtooth and The Lobster, it’s hard not to flinch.

Lanthimos’ latest foray into miserablism, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, keeps the bad times rolling. Heart surgeon Steven (Colin Farrell) lives with his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman), teenage daughter Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and Samson-haired son Bob (Sunny Suljic) in an upscale mansion outside an unspecified American city. In between procedures, Steven has talkative rendezvous with Martin (Barry Keoghan), a sheepish young man with wolf-like tendencies who is adept at playing the kind simpleton in social situations. The two are connected by a botched operation that happened years before.

From these humble beginnings a dastardly morality tale is born. Steven’s children are ravaged by some mysterious disease, which seemingly manifests out of the wrath felt by a character enacting revenge on a family that has perfected the art of repression. Lanthimos favors a robotic cadence in the dialogue, antiseptic interiors and fish-eyed tracking shots down long hallways. Someone has been watching The Shining on repeat.

Lanthimos ups the ante when it comes to fabricating dread, ditching the vein of black comedy that has, up to this point, rooted his work in some level of complexity. The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which opens Friday, Nov. 3, is a dire exercise in physical and emotional struggle, protracted by a filmmaker who’s getting terribly close to self-parody. It puts a cryptic and cynical spin on some old adages (“eye for an eye,” “sins of the father”) for no other reason than to watch the world squirm.

Opening

A Bad Moms Christmas: Those bad moms (Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn) are back to cause further havoc, this time during the holiday season. Opens wide Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Blade of the Immortal: Takashi Miike’s new samurai film follows an immortal ronin who decides to help a young girl enact revenge on a brutal group of killers. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at the Ken Cinema.

Jane: Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, award-winning director Brett Morgen tells the story of Jane Goodall, a woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at Angelika Film Centers-Carmel Mountain.

No Dress Code Required: A same-sex couple in Mexicali fights for the right to be married and become agents of change in the process. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Okja: In this cautionary tale originally produced for Netflix, a gentle, pig-like giant and the girl who raised her are caught in the crossfire between animal activism, corporate greed and scientific ethics. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer: Colin Farrell plays a middle-aged heart surgeon whose normal life is uprooted by a mysterious teenager with thoughts of revenge. Co-starring Nicole Kidman. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at the Angelika Film Centers-Carmel Mountain.

The Nile Hilton Incident: A police officer in Cairo investigates the murder of a famous club singer at the Nile Hilton Hotel. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Thor: Ragnarok: The great Taika Waititi directs this third installment in the Marvel series that follows the hammer-wielding Norse god played by Chris Hemsworth.

Tragedy Girls: Two death-obsessed teenage girls kidnap a serial killer and force him to be their mentor. Opens Friday, Nov. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Wonderstruck: Adapted from the book by Brian Selznick, this film follows two different children living decades apart who travel to New York City in search of answers about their family.

One Time Only

Cocktail: Tom Cruise plays a suave bartender who moves to Jamaica and promptly falls in love with Elisabeth Shue. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Baby Driver: A young getaway driver who’s obsessed with music tries to escape his life of crime after meeting a charming waitress. Directed by Edgar Wright. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You!: This animated film based on the popular game explores Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. Screens at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Revenge of the Nerds: In this 1984 comedy classic, a group of bullied outcasts resolve to fight back against their frat boy tormentors. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.