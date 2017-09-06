‘The Oath’ offers a familiar morality tale covered in ice

× Expand The Oath

Icelandic auteur Baltasar Kormákur seems to feel most at home making films in the freezing cold. After spending years acting, directing and producing in his native country, he made the move to Hollywood with two flimsy sun-kissed action films (Contraband and 2 Guns) starring Mark Wahlberg. It was 2015’s Everest, the brutal frozen melodrama about a group of mountaineers who experience harsh conditions and heartbreak on the world’s most infamous peak, that confirmed Kormákur’s keen ability to depict fraught human tension while engulfed in sub zero temperatures.

The Oath, opening Friday, Sept. 8, at the Digital Gym Cinema, once again finds the director dabbling with genre in the snow. This nasty thriller confronts cycles of parental delusion when responding to a troubled child. Finnur (Kormákur) is a brilliant cardiac surgeon who takes risks on the operating table but lives a quiet and happy life with his new wife and daughter. Anna (Hera Hilmar), his drug-addled progeny from a failed first marriage, represents chaos that could envelop his new family.

Caught between inaction and enablement, Finnur finally decides to confront Anna’s self-destructive behavior through clandestine means. This includes trying to frame her drug dealer boyfriend, a plan that quickly unravels and produces bloody consequences.

What starts off as a drama about control quickly devolves into a study of disintegrating situations, where Finnur’s ethically ambiguous decisions are juxtaposed with an off-screen menace that never matriculates. To Kormákur’s credit, he keeps the narrative tight and focused on a specific number of characters, refusing the urge to turn The Oath into Death Wish-style vigilantism.

But there’s a pre-determination to all the bad decisions that doesn’t allow for much surprise. Finnur fixates so heavily on the small details that he misses the bigger picture. The film’s ultimately conventional take on rationalized violence lacks teeth, relegating it to an already overflowing bin of cold-nosed morality tales that are indistinguishable from each other.

Opening

500 Years: From a historic genocide trial to the overthrow of a president, this film tells a sweeping story of mounting resistance played out in Guatemala’s recent history, through the actions and perspectives of the majority indigenous Mayan population, who now stand poised to reimagine their society. Opens Friday, Sept. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Crown Heights: Based on a true story, this drama depicts the life of Colin Warner (Lakeith Stanfield) who was wrongly imprisoned for murder.

Falsettos: Recorded live from the Lincoln Center, this one-of-a-kind engagement brings the Tony Award nominated revival musical to the big screen. Stars Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Christian Borle (Smash). Opens Friday, Sept. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Home Again: Reese Witherspoon plays a single mom whose life takes a turn for the unpredictable when she allows three young men to move in with her.

It: In this new adaption of Stephen King’s horror novel, a group of bullied kids band together to fight off an evil monster that takes the form of a clown.

Polina: A brilliant young ballet dancer experiences a crisis of purpose when she realizes that performing might not be what she wants in life. Opens Friday, Sept. 8, at the Ken Cinema.

The Oath: An Icelandic surgeon tries to take dangerous steps that will help his addict daughter separate herself from the bad influences currently ruining her life. Opens Friday, Sept. 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Mean Girls: Lindsay Lohan has never been better than in this great teen comedy about the highs and lows of being popular. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Big Lebwoski: Joel and Ethan Coen’s madcap screwball comedy involves a pothead bowler, a rich tycoon, and a kidnapping plot with plenty of intriguing twists. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

When the Mountains Tremble: Filmed in 1982 at the height of the Guatemalan Army’s repression against the Mayan indigenous people, this film describes the struggle of the largely Indian peasantry against a legacy of state and foreign oppression. Screens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Granito: How to Nail a Dictator: This documentary charts the time period in which Guatemala was engulfed in an armed conflict during which a genocidal “scorched earth” campaign by the military killed nearly 200,000 Maya people. Screens at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey fall in love while dancing the nights away at a Catskills resort in the early 1960s. Screens as part of the “Street Food Cinema” series at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Nobel Athletic Field in La Jolla.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: Kirk (William Shatner) and the rest of the Enterprise crew must stop an old nemesis from using the ultimate weapon. Screens at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

The Goonies: Facing foreclosure on their neighborhood homes, a group of adventurous kids set out to find buried pirate treasure. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.