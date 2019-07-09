‘The Pieces I Am’ gives Toni Morrison her due

× Expand Toni Morrison

Conventional rules of language never meant much to Toni Morrison. The acclaimed writer of Beloved and Nobel Prize winner has been defying the traditions fortified by a largely male literary world ever since her debut novel, The Bluest Eye, was published in 1970. Not surprisingly, many of these same people decried Morrison’s radical exploration of race, identity and class for not being mainstream enough, as if the only worthy reader was white.

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ superb Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am dutifully examines Morrison’s cultural impact, slyly deconstructing the cinematic portrait documentary arc in the process. Using Morrison’s literature as a structuring device, the author, along with multiple literary critics and academic luminaries, give each book release insightful and funny historical context that deepens each achievement.

Not only does this approach provide viewers with an in-depth survey of Morrison’s vast accomplishments, it complicates the auteur label by referencing specific relationships and memories that would inevitably influence each book. This allows for Morrison to come across as a deeply enigmatic yet accessible artist. Interestingly, this transparency does nothing to diminish the mystery surrounding her vision.

The Pieces I Am also doubles as a film about the process of writing as a psychological endeavor. Morrison confesses early on that she wakes up before dawn every day because mornings offer her the most clarity and serenity. After a certain time of day she “gets dumb.” It’s a beautifully honest and self-aware statement by someone who has spent countless hours toiling away with pen and paper.

Morrison’s legacy will be defined by her profound dedication to the social complexities of black experiences, not just through prose but archival efforts. The Pieces I Am (opening Friday, July 12, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) furthers those pursuits by taking some of the same formal risks that its subject has for nearly five decades.

Opening

Crawl: While caught in the middle of a massive hurricane, a young woman tries to save her trapped father while battling a horde of hungry alligators. Opens on Friday, July 12, in wide release.

Our Time: Carlos Reygadas’ epic relationship drama follows a pouty poet whose relationship with his wife grows increasingly rocky. Opens Friday, July 12, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Stuber: Dave Bautista stars as a volatile detective who recruits an unsuspecting Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) to help him solve his latest case in this new action film. Opens Friday, July 12 in wide release.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am: This lovely portrait doc examines the career of writer Toni Morrison, the author behind novels such as Beloved and Song of Solomon. Opens Friday, July 12, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Walking On Water: In this visionary doc, renowned environmental artist Christo sets out to realize “The Floating Piers,” a project he conceived with his recently deceased wife and creative partner Jeanne-Claude. Opens Friday, July 12, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

One Time Only

The Habit of Beauty: In this Italian drama, a former married couple whose child died reconnect after years of separation and begin to grapple with their shared trauma. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

The Seven Year Itch: Marilyn Monroe stars in this sexy satire about a horny bachelor who lusts after his bombshell upstairs neighbor. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Pulp Fiction: Quentin Tarantino’s game-changing crime film mixes timelines and narratives presenting a mosaic of low level scum bags and criminals whose lives sometimes overlap. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, as part of Rooftop Cinema Club at Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince: The sixth installment of the Harry Potter series will be presented with a live score from the San Diego Symphony. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South.

The Fifth Element: Bruce Willis stars as a former cop turned taxi driver who gets caught up in a plot to destroy the world in Luc Besson’s wild sci-fi action film. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at The Pearl Hotel.