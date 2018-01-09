‘The Post’ has fun being relevant

× Expand The Post

"My god, the fun.”

During one pivotal scene midway through The Post, a new lead breaks in the Pentagon Papers story that has captivated the nation for days in 1971. This lead prompts the gleeful response above from Washington Post editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks). With so much on the line for both American democracy and the newspaper itself—government transparency, freedom of speech, financial solvency, and national reputation—Steven Spielberg’s rousing and spirited portrait of integrity as resistance still finds time to revel in the excitement of history unfolding.

At its core, The Post (opening Friday, Jan. 12) is about bearing witness and taking action. In the opening sequence, Rand Corporation strategic analyst Daniel Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys) observes first hand the growing quagmire of America’s military involvement in Vietnam. He decides to steal a copy of the damning Department of Defense study on the war. Five years later, highly classified documents begin showing up on the front page of The New York Times, sending political shockwaves through D.C.

Hardnosed journalists like Bradlee jump at the opportunity to pursue this powder keg story further. Furious and increasingly paranoid, President Richard Nixon commands the Department of Justice to take legal action, stifling the New York Times with an injunction. Meanwhile, Post publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep)—a reputable D.C. socialite with ties to beltway powerbrokers like Robert McNamara (Bruce Greenwood) directly implicated in the Pentagon Papers—finds herself caught squarely in the middle of a constitutional crisis.

Spielberg employs a ravenously curious camera to depict the furious pace, gliding through newsrooms, restaurants and parlors with curious resolve. This becomes visually symbolic of Bradlee’s own tenaciousness and old school stubbornness. Quieter scenes are more traditionally Spielbergian, with cinematographer Janusz Kaminski splashing warm light on Graham (surrounded by period setting textures) as she contemplates the business and political repercussions of publishing the papers and defying Nixon’s White House.

As an allegory for our era of Trumpian absurdity and “Fake News,” The Post is by no means subtle. Bradlee and Graham are fully developed characters with subtext and conflict, whereas Nixon and his cronies are only seen from afar and heard via menacing phone conversations. Spielberg’s speechifying can get cumbersome, but the film’s defense of the First Amendment is purposefully streamlined for mass consumption.

The film’s major complexities reside elsewhere. Spielberg almost fetishizes the mechanical, ideological and intellectual mechanisms that motor a daily newspaper. Wide angle shots provide a panorama of gears working, both on the elaborate production line with angular conveyor belts crisscrossing the frame, and on the determined faces of reporters Ben Bagdikian (Bob Odenkirk), Meg Greenfield (Carrie Coon) and Howard Simons (David Cross).

While most cinematic depictions of journalism fixate on the story, interviews and sources, The Post revolves almost entirely around ethical and ideological negotiations, and the very construction of the paper itself. Fascinated by creating a space for transparency to thrive, Spielberg takes aim at Nixon’s vindictive pettiness (inferring every negative Trump tweet), those seeking to dismantle our free press and replacing it with their own disingenuous narrative. Sometimes the emotional ripples that stem from this process are too obvious, yielding sappy results.

Small pockets of resistance, of which journalists are part and parcel, are the key to The Post’s thematic intent. Much of the film’s second half concerns itself with arguments for and against publishing the Pentagon Papers despite threats of legal and financial retribution. In a brilliantly cumulative performance, Streep’s Graham becomes a central figure, surviving swells of anxiety and self-doubt to find her voice. She ultimately comes to feel the same way as Bagdikian, who best sums up the adrenaline and joy powering the Washington Post’s collective willpower: “I always wanted to be part of a small rebellion.” What fun.