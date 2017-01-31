‘The Red Turtle’ finds transformation on a secluded island

× Expand The Red Turtle

The Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli has long been connected with the great work of its co-founders, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. Films such as 1988’s Grave of the Fireflies and 2001’s Spirited Away are just two of the many impressive features by these master directors where realism and fantasy converge in poetically resonant ways.

Michaël Dudok de Wit’s The Red Turtle, a Studio Ghibli co-production with two other European companies, marks a transition of sorts. The dialogue-less film, which revolves around a desert island castaway who is befriended by a giant red turtle, unfolds quietly with a special attention to the details of flora and fauna. It’s like a minimalist watercolor version of a Pixar silent where monsters and villains are entirely absent, replaced by the inevitable ebb and flow of seasons and time passing.

Gorgeously rendered in sharp primary colors, The Red Turtle doesn’t overcomplicate its simple setup. The bearded European who finds himself marooned on a lush islet experiences the many stages of grief, slowly going mad after months of time alone. After trying to escape by DIY raft he is continuously halted by the underwater actions of the titular tortoise, a supernatural animal that seems hell-bent on keeping him trapped.

As the man’s fragile mind devolves into hallucination, the red turtle eventually becomes a stabilizing mirage that enables him to move forward with this new reality. The Red Turtle’s onslaught of metaphors eventually becomes tiresome, but de Wit’s tender approach to the natural evolutions of family and mortality keep the story grounded in universal truths.

While never reaching the heights of previous Studio Ghibli masterworks, the film sublimely contemplates the process of transformation in all things—mind, body, nature and family.

The Red Turtle opens Friday, Feb. 3, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Opening

Alone in Berlin: Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson star in this stirring drama about parents who begin spreading anti-Nazi slogans after their son is killed in the battle lines. Opens Friday, Feb. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Fire at Sea: Gianfranco Rosi’s observational documentary follows the lives of locals and incoming African migrants on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. Opens Friday, Feb. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Mifune: The Last Samurai: This documentary explores the life and career of Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, who became a legend playing samurai characters in the films of Akira Kurosawa.

Rings: In this third entry of the popular horror franchise, a young woman is handed a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in a week’s time.

Strike a Pose: Seven backup dancers from Madonna’s iconic 1990 “Truth or Dare” tour look back on their experiences after 25 years. Opens Friday, Feb. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Comedian: An aging comic icon (Robert De Niro) finds redemption and renewed success after meeting a younger woman while on probation.

The Red Turtle: This dialogue-free animation follows the experiences of a castaway marooned on a desert island populated by various animals and a mysterious presence.

The Space Between Us: Out to discover information about his past, the first human born on Mars teams up with a streetwise young woman during a visit to Earth.

One Time Only

Groundhog Day: Bill Murray’s weatherman relives the same day over and over and over and over and over…. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Big Lebowski: The dude continues to abide. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday – Sunday, Feb. 3-5, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze’s smooth moving rebel takes a shine to Jennifer Grey’s wholesome young lass in this dance love story of the ages. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.