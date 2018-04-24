‘The Rider’ and confidence in crisis

× Expand The Rider

The great classic Hollywood director Howard Hawks made a career of examining the instinctive connection between self-worth and professional gusto. In films such as Rio Bravo, Hatari! and Red Line 7000, among many others, working passionately was living passionately; the world just didn’t make sense otherwise.

One could wager Hawks would have found much to admire in The Rider, Chloé Zhao’s portrait of the cowboy way besieged by emotional distress and uncertainty. It is a work of staggering heartbreak precisely because the film confronts what Hawks’ stoic characters feared most—a life without expert purpose.

Rodeo hound Brady (Brady Jandreau) grew up with horses, learning from his Lakota parents how to train and ride at the tender age of eight. The animal carries a mystical quality for him, as witnessed in the slow motion dream sequence that opens The Rider. This fact makes the head injury Brady suffered while mounting a bucking bronco all the more emotionally devastating. Staples line the wound on his shaved head and debilitating seizures wreak havoc on his once steady grip.

Set near the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, The Rider follows Brady’s difficultly adapting to post-injury life. His doctors implore him to avoid strenuous activity, while close friends and the occasional fan root for an unreasonably speedy return to form. Brady quickly becomes consumed by this conflict of identity, taking chances with his health by riding in the open prairie and even taking up horse training for a local rancher.

If The Rider only concerned itself with Brady’s internal struggle, it might have succumbed to some of the more obvious bits of psychological western revisionism. But in many ways the film is more interested in other people’s perceptions of Brady as a symbol of cowboy iconography, calling attention to the irrational nature of one-sided hero worship. Everyone who pressures Brady to return, be it his guitar-strumming peers or the older Stetson-wearing burnouts, does so for their own selfish, if not well-intentioned, reasons.

While Zhao doesn’t judge her character’s recklessness while trying to navigate this difficult emotional terrain, she represents what happens when unchecked male ego crashes back down to earth. Brady often visits his best friend Lane Scott (played by himself), who was once king of the rodeo circuit before suffering a nearly mortal injury that has left him paralyzed and unable to speak. In these wrenching scenes of selfless friendship and unspoken panic, both men look for hope and clarity in the eyes of the other. No easy answers emerge.

Much of The Rider feels uniquely authentic, and that’s because Zhao worked closely with Jandreau and his family (father Tim and younger sister Lilly play variations of themselves) to convey dramatic complexities of their own real life experiences. She employed a similar approach with her equally excellent debut, Songs My Brothers Taught Me. But whereas that film expanded its reach to include multiple members of a disenfranchised community, The Rider stays focused on Brady’s intimate crisis of confidence.

Due to near simultaneous release dates, The Rider (opening Friday, April 27) and Lean on Pete will inevitably get saddled together as contemplative horse movies of the moment, yet they couldn’t be more different. Andrew Haigh’s brilliant drama (reviewed in this space last week) is more about the struggle to retain one’s compassion and resilience in a world where cynicism is the surest bet. In contrast, Zhao’s effort reveals how deeply committed professionals become accustomed to acquiring dignity through interactions with admirers and family members. Brady spends much of the film trying to crawl his way out of this pervasive pigeonhole. The Rider instills hope that he will succeed, even when the dangerous call of wide-open spaces becomes too deafening to ignore.