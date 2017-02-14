‘The Salesman’ shows the cracks in our foundations

× Expand The Salesman

Moral and physical foundations are equally brittle in Asghar Farhadi’s films—at any point a building or relationship can come crashing down. Small compromises act like termites for the soul, festering over time and eventually hollowing people out. The master Iranian dramatist has a knack for portraying the inevitable slow motion dive that follows.

In Farhadi’s The Salesman, Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti) are forced to flee their apartment after cracks begin spreading down the walls of the building. With their home rendered derelict, the couple moves into a new abode owned by an older friend. Mysterious circumstances and sketchy behavior led to the previous tenant’s departure, a revelation that makes both Emad and Rana feel uncomfortable in their new surroundings.

One night Rana leaves the front door open thinking Emad has just buzzed in from down below. By this time, Farhadi has built up enough tension to foreshadow the attack that follows. Less expectant is the grinding swirl of doubt and resentment that bubbles up between the couple as they grapple with thoughts of revenge. This private melodrama eventually begins to impact their participation as co-stars in a local adaptation of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Parallels between life and art abound, but not in the ways one might expect. Emad’s dizzying obsession with catching the culprit mirrors Willy Loman’s patriarchal stubbornness. Rana complicates the victim role that her on-stage character can’t shake.

The quiet, simmering intensity of The Salesman doesn’t match the full boil of A Separation or About Elly. It’s more about personal humiliation, the kind that flourishes with insecurity and develops into emotional rotgut. Farhadi ultimately sees the character’s turmoil as a byproduct of Iran’s consistently destructive social policies, the effects of which are constantly seeping up through the floorboards.

Opening

A Cure for Wellness: A young investment broker (Dane DeHaan) is sent to a sanitarium in the Swiss Alps to retrieve the CEO of his flailing company only to discover a disturbing secret. Directed by Gore Verbinski (The Lone Ranger).

Antarctica: Ice and Sky: From Oscar-winning director Luc Jacquet (March of the Penguins) comes a stirring portrait of French glaciologist, Claude Lorius, whose groundbreaking research in Antarctica gave us the first clear evidence of man-made global climate change. Screens through Thursday, Feb. 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Fist Fight: Charlie Day and Ice Cube threaten to duke it out as warring teachers in this raunchy high school comedy.

Ocean Waves: This poignant story from Studio Ghibli charts the teenage love triangle that is created when a new student complicates the lives of two best friends. Screens through Thursday, Feb. 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

San Diego Film Week: Presented by The Film Consortium, this event seeks to highlight local filmmakers and film festivals. Screens through Sunday, Feb. 19, at venues throughout town.

Saving Bansky: This is the story of one misguided art collector’s attempts to save a Banksy painting from destruction and the auction block. Screens through Thursday, Feb. 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Great Wall: Matt Damon takes on the role as white savior when supernatural forces threaten ancient China in Zhang Yimou’s action epic.

One Time Only

Pretty Woman: Julia Roberts’ breakout role as a prostitute with a heart of gold made this Gary Marshall comedy an instant hit. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Arrival: Amy Adams stars as a linguist recruited by the U.S. military to communicate with extra-terrestrials that have just landed around the world. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Jerry Maguire: Cameron Crowe’s classic romantic comedy is about a disgruntled sports agent (Tom Cruise) who falls in love after being fired from his high-powered job. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Say Anything…: John Cusack headline’s this ‘80s romantic comedy about a snarky underachiever who falls in love with the school valedictorian. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.