‘The Silence of Others’ refuses to let Spain’s fascist past be erased

During the nearly four decades between 1939 and 1975, Spanish dictator Francisco Franco shaped his country’s political, cultural and ideological identity through repression and fear. The fascist state tortured and executed hundreds of thousands of citizens, from liberals to communists to everyday peasants. Many of their bodies were buried in mass graves across the country without any formal markers.

Imagine losing family members under these circumstances and then being asked to forget it ever happened. That’s exactly what the reformist Spanish government did by passing the 1977 Amnesty Law, or the “Pact of Forgetting” as historians call it. Under the legislation, nobody involved in the aforementioned war crimes could be held criminally accountable. But national traumas cannot be so conveniently erased.

With their new documentary The Silence of Others, co-directors Robert Bahar and Almudena Carracedo profile multiple plaintiffs in a 2010 lawsuit against the Spanish government filed in Argentina to circumvent the Amnesty Law. Civil rights lawyer Carlos Slepoy and activist José M. Galante are two of the foremost figures in the case trying to indict multiple Francoist torturers who’ve been able to live freely despite their nationally recognized infamy.

Other stakeholders such as María Martín and Ascensión Mendieta are hoping to locate the remains of family members whose bodies were never recovered. Both elderly women feel the pressure of time running out due to health concerns, and The Silence of Others does its best to translate that sense of urgency through cinematic terms.

Part of what makes this film so interesting is how Bahar and Carracedo use the central lawsuit to survey smaller footnotes of Spanish history and the impact these events have had on everyday people. Martín’s pinpoint description of the horrific night her mother was kidnapped and promptly murdered by Franco loyalists gives agency and context to the victims who deserve to be remembered as more than just statistics.

Still, as The Silence of Others progresses it begins to embrace a very familiar documentary arc that positions Galante and his righteous flock against the faceless government forces trying to quell their growing momentum. While this approach may seem natural considering the circumstances, it feels all too familiar in the grand scheme of historical non-fiction.

The film’s second half is especially susceptible to this David vs. Goliath conceit, which makes for a film festival audience winner-type, but not something entirely dynamic. Much of the central ideological crisis (remember or forget?) gets replaced with victorious closure for individuals like Mendieta, who spends weeks visiting a mass grave waiting for scientists to finally unearth her father’s bones.

But these feel like minor gripes for a worthy film tackling such a massive historical burden, one that remains prescient in the time of right-wing nationalism spreading across Europe. But therein lies the ultimate dilemma for viewers and filmmakers alike when it comes to the documentary genre. How one weighs form against function will ultimately reveal what matters most.

And what matters most to The Silence of Others are the people; those who are still fighting for justice and reconciliation on their own terms, and those who were never given the chance in the first place. Speaking of her father in the film’s final moments, Mendieta says he spent “a whole life underground,” and the fluidity of that statement challenges the finality of death.

Dictators like Franco try to preserve their own power by creating rules and regulations that repress any of the nuances human life brings to the table. Ironically, the Spanish government did the same with its attempts to legislate collective memory.

The Silence of Others (opening Friday, May 31, at the Digital Gym Cinema) brings the complexity of history and humanity back into the equation. Like Francisco Cedenilla’s gripping faceless sculptures looming high atop the Valle del Jerte in Extremadura, it becomes another monument to a past that refuses to be erased.