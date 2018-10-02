‘The Sisters Brothers’ takes no prisoners

× Expand Magali Bragard The Sisters Brothers The Sisters Brothers

Revisionist westerns were born out of an angry political climate in the 1960s and ’70s, and therefore avoid the romantic tropes of their classic forefathers to complicate themes of heroism and justice. In doing so, they depict a much dirtier version of tumbleweed America, illuminating deep social inequalities riding sidesaddle to the mythology of manifest destiny.

But even this analysis falls short of properly describing The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard’s uncompromising blood and vomit oater that mish-mashes competing tones and energies to often-brilliant effect.

Eli (John C. Reilly) and Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix) are pouty guns for hire working predominantly for The Commodore (Rutger Hauer), a powerful businessman with influence over every burgeoning industry. Loud voices and booming muzzle flashes cut through the cover of darkness in the opening shootout, but this nasty piece of work is more interested in close contact violence, disfigured faces and poisonous wounds.

Ordered by their boss to hunt down an ingenious gold miner named Hermann Kermit Warm (Riz Ahmed) and his partner John Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal), the two brothers set out into the Oregon wilderness in hot pursuit. The nimble script takes them into precarious situations among the primal rage of an untamed locale that is desperately fending off the advances of unchained capitalism.

Two different partnerships—one fortified by blood and the other friendship—explore the fundamental western motif of trust through unique prisms.

Audiard’s previous work, including the truly dreadful Dheepan, has an unshakeable leaden quality. The Sisters Brothers (opening in wide release Friday, Oct. 5), the French director’s English language debut, is quite the opposite, freely pouncing between brutal quick draws and earnest confessionals. Enigmatic and daring performances by Ahmed, Reilly and Phoenix make this juxtaposition even more indelible.

Such extreme levels of brutality and tenderness rarely live this closely side-by-side, but they make for fitting thematic bedfellows here. Everyone including the horses have the scars to prove it.

