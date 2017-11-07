‘The Square’ pins highbrow culture to the wall

× Expand The Square

Societal outrage becomes a primal force that aggressively confronts art world elitism in Ruben Östlund’s new satire The Square. This process plays out through the eyes of Christian (Claes Bang), the hard partying chief curator for a fictional modern art museum in Stockholm. Many of the exhibits are exercises in human behavior, a theme that spills out to scenarios that occur in the real world.

In one such instance, Christian’s wallet is stolen after he’s conned into a game of fabricated chivalry. Taking personal offense, he employs a colleague to help track down the culprits. What begins as a fun prank quickly escalates into a dangerous scenario. Östlund favors numbingly long takes that almost always emphasize the potential for off screen threats, a feeling that is directly tied to Christian’s fear of lower classes and the tangible social limitations that rule their lives.

The Square rides sidecar with Christian through numerous conversations and conflicts that thrive off the same anxiety. A one-night stand with an American journalist named Anne (Elisabeth Moss) devolves into a terribly awkward argument foregrounded by a leaning tower of stacked chairs. Recurring images and sounds involving primates foreshadow an extreme performance piece involving chimpanzee mimicry at a museum gala, turning the ornate interiors into a warzone.

Östlund’s previous film Force Majeure employs absurdist comedy and grand visuals to reveal the glaring hypocrisy of modern masculinity. The Square, which opens Friday, Nov. 17, is often humorless and just as arrogant as its lead character. Relevant themes such as economic inequality, media sensationalism and institutional rot are pummeling and obvious, much like the thumping house music that opens the film. It all adds up to a series of gags (some of them impressively staged) that interrupt and distort the apathetic normalcy of modern life, but to what end?

Opening:

Daddy’s Home 2: Of all the movies that didn’t need a sequel, this comedy staring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg about competing dads had to be at the top of the list.

El Que Busca Encuentra: As children, Marcos and Esperanza met by chance when they both got lost at the Azteca soccer stadium, and they fell in love. Now they’ve gone 20 years without seeing each other, but both of are suddenly stirred by memories of their long-lost love and decide to seek each other out. Part of the Hola Mexico Tour screening Friday, Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 16 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

God’s Own Country: A young man who works on his family’s remote sheep farm in Northern England meets a Russian migrant worker and begins an illicit affair. Opens Friday, Nov. 10 at the Ken Cinema.

La Delgada Línea Amarilla: Antonio (Damián Alcázar), a one time construction foreman fallen on hard times, works with four novices painting a line on a very long stretch of Mexican road before the rainy season sets in. Part of the Hola Mexico Tour screening Friday, Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 16 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Last Flag Flying: Richard Linklater directs this road film about three Vietnam vets (Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Laurence Fishburne) who reunite when one of them loses his son in the Iraq War.

Murder on the Orient Express: Director/star Kenneth Branagh adapts Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery in this big budget thriller set entirely on a train. Stars Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Daisy Ridley.

Novitiate: Set in the early 1960s and during a time of pivotal ideological change, a young woman training to be a nun struggles with issues of faith, her sexuality and the changing face of the church. Opens Friday, Nov. 10 at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

San Diego Asian Film Festival: Featuring 150-plus films over the course of 10 days, this film festival showcases Asian and Asian-American stories by filmmakers from around the world. Screens from Thursday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 18, at six venues around San Diego country.

Sin Muertos no Hay Carnival: In Guayaquil, Ecuador, a young man attempts to evict the many squatters who have settled on the land he has inherited from his father. Part of the Hola Mexico Tour screening Friday Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 16 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Sueño en Otro Idioma: A young linguist travels to a remote jungle in Mexico to research and save a mysterious indigenous language. Part of the Hola Mexico Tour screening Friday Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 16 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Tempestad: A woman is imprisoned for a crime she did not commit while another is reluctant to give up the search for a kidnapped daughter. Part of the Hola Mexico Tour screening Friday Nov. 10 through Thursday, Nov. 16 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Square: A Stockholm museum curator gets tangled up in a series of uncomfortable scenarios at work and in his personal life. Directed by Ruben Östlund. Opens Friday, Nov. 10, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

One time only:

Revenge of the Nerds: In this 1984 comedy classic, a group of bullied outcasts resolve to fight back against their frat boy tormentors. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Richard Dreyfuss stars as an ordinary man who has an extraordinary experience with an alien vessel and follows psychic clues to uncover the truth. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Love Actually: This romantic comedy follows eight couples as their lives intersect in modern day London. Screens at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit: Bob Hoskins plays a toon-hating detective who is forced into helping a cartoon rabbit clear his name of murder. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.