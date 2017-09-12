‘The Villainess’ is part first-person slicer, part melodrama

× Expand jake jung The Villainess

The bravura first person slaughter that opens Jung Byung-gil’s The Villainess instills an aesthetic connection between rage and violence. As vengeful Sook-hee (Kim Ok-bin) explodes through an army of gangland thugs inside a dank warehouse, the frenzied carnage unspools sloppily calling attention to the scene’s chaotic and random qualities. But every move is obviously choreographed to a T, with warring characters moving in lock step to a pre-ordained rhythm and outcome. These dance moves just involve long knives instead of tap shoes.

It won’t be the last time The Villainess presents single player sensory overdrive to maximize style and emotional impact. Mainstream Korean films have a reputation for this kind of transference, submerging narrative logic in order to mash together multiple genres. In this case, action and melodrama are the key ingredients to telling Sook-hee’s story.

Post-bloodbath, she is forcefully recruited by a covert government agency that specializes in training women to become sleeper cell assassins. During this process, Sook-hee’s traumatic back-story begins to infringe on the plot, creating a dual timeline inexplicably linked by both past and present betrayal. Jung moves clumsily between tones, spending ample stretches of time fostering the strange relationship between Sook-hee and her nebbish male equivalent.

Still, these melancholic scenes come to evoke the lost innocence of a woman who has been abused and manipulated by men and the institutions they control. This social subtext distinguishes The Villainess from Ilya Naishuller’s far more bananas Russian import Hardcore Henry, a film that disavows traditional character development and fully commits to the insanity of its tormented first person subjectivity.

Jung’s film, which opens Friday, Sept. 15 at the Arclight La Jolla, ends up being just as fragmented as Sook-hee’s mind, filling in the gaps of her broken memory with wild motorcycle sword fights and pinball games of death inside a careening bus. Nevertheless, while often enthralling, The Villainess is also a frustrating example of excess run amok.

Opening

American Assassin: After losing his fiancé in a terrorist attack, a young man (Dylan O’Brien) becomes a government black ops assassin hoping to take down the cell that has caused him so much pain.

Beach Rats: Set in modern Brooklyn, this character study from Eliza Hittman examines the life of a confused young man who’s hiding his true sexual identity from both friends and family. Now playing at Ken Cinema and Angelika Film Centers – Carmel Mountain.

California Typewriter: A documentary that looks at people whose lives have been connected and shaped by the typewriter. It features interviews with Tom Hanks, Sam Shepard, and John Mayer. Opens Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ken Cinema.

Mother!: Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who becomes increasingly tormented by uninvited guests that keep arriving to visit her husband (Javier Bardem).

Paulina: Dolores Fonzi and Oscar Martinez star in this unflinching drama that examines privilege, class, and the power of the judicial system when a young teacher and activist is sexually assaulted by a gang but refuses to give up her ideals in the aftermath. Opens Friday, Sept. 15, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Rebel in the Rye: Nicholas Hoult plays iconic writer J.D. Salinger in this biopic that looks at the timeframe in which he wrote The Catcher in the Rye.

The Villainess: After dispatching an entire gang singlehandedly, a violent young woman is recruited to be a sleeper assassin for a covert government agency. Opens Friday, Sept. 15, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

The Wound: In this controversial and celebrated South African drama, a coming-of-age ritual that serves as a rite of passage into manhood within the Xhosa culture forces three men to grapple with their sexuality. Opens Friday, Sept. 15, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.