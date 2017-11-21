‘Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri’ demands male accountability

The white men of

× Expand Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

are complacent creatures of habit. They talk, drink and whine in almost perfect circles, as if their personal noise was somehow privileged information. Each has a fragile ego propped up by patriarchal definitions of masculinity and authority; hierarchies that have left women firmly planted in subordinate roles. Acts of aggression are common to sustain their status quo.

Well, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) has had enough of this bullshit.

Martin McDonagh’s scathing and bleak dark comedy gives the aggrieved mother a strong platform to go nuclear on male-dominated institutions that have helped fortify systemic racism and gender inequality in her rural town. First, she rents advertising space on three dilapidated billboards outside of town, filling each frame with confrontational text that directly calls out Sheriff Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) for his inability to solve the murder/rape case of Mildred’s daughter. It’s been seven months since the investigation began, with no new evidence or leads in the case.

Such public demands for accountability force the entire town to grapple with hard truths about violence toward women, as well as race relations between white police officers and black citizens. Most citizens chastise Mildred for embarrassing one of the most popular community leaders, who also happens to be dying of cancer. But none of the social pressure, which eventually devolves into direct physical threats and intimidation, dampens Mildred’s immeasurable resolve.

Like McDonagh’s previous two genre-busting efforts (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths), Three Billboards has the filthy gift of gab. Characters curse, spit and scream in long, eloquent monologues that sometimes end with extreme acts of violence. Yet this is the first time the former playwright has given a female character the latitude to fully challenge male hypocrisy and weakness. McDormand’s performance is a Category 5 hurricane, producing gale force anger that’s political in nature. Mildred isn’t afraid of getting in Bill’s face, or staring down his racist deputy Dixon (Sam Rockwell) on more than one occasion.

Maybe surprisingly, Three Billboards does not stay beholden to this setup, meshing together aspects of the police procedural, revenge film and dark comedy into a singular hybrid. Mildred’s quest for the truth causes others to reflect on the consequences of their actions (or inactions), leading to surprising transformations that complicate relationships between once antagonistic characters.

Supporting performances by Caleb Landry Jones, Clarke Peters and John Hawkes help to deepen the prickly lead turns by McDormand and Rockwell. McDonagh is a great actor’s director, and nearly every minor character gets a showstopper that helps define the overall acidic vibe. Conversely, multiple quiet moments showcase how compassion can suddenly appear from the ashes of arguments. At one point, Bill questions Mildred after an incident involving her squirrely dentist. Mid-sentence, he coughs up blood in her face. McDonagh lingers on McDormand’s expression as it turns from shock to pity, and then to empathetic concern. No other recent film has been able to maneuver such jarring shifts in tone so effortlessly.

Three Billboards, which opens Wednesday, Nov. 22, doesn’t limit its scorn for inept and corrupt public servants. At one point, Mildred compares the church to a “street gang” while verbally sparring with one local pastor (Nick Searcy). Equally contemptible are local citizens who blindly follow political ideologies and police practices that keep people of color on the fringes of society. McDonagh makes it his mission to skewer each of these groups through Mildred’s sharp tongue.

While closure remains elusive for Mildred, it does seem that her rage transforms into a new kind of internal strength over time. By pushing male culpability out into the open, she performs an act of turbulent protest that grows more vital with each passing day.