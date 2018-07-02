‘Three Identical Strangers’ and ‘Whitney’ both address childhood trauma

× Expand Three Identical Strangers

Two wildly different documentaries opening on Friday, July 6, grapple with the troubling correlation between childhood trauma and adult culpability. Tim Wardle’s Three Identical Strangers (Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) tells the incredible true story of New York triplets Eddy Garland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran, who were separated at birth only to be reunited by chance in 1980, two decades later.

At first, the young men find themselves swept up in a media blitz, momentarily famous out of pure circumstance. But this would be just the beginning of a complicated emotional situation that grows increasingly dark as family secrets and institutional malpractices bubbled to the surface.

The film’s grand revelations, while somewhat opportunistic, not only underscore important themes of parental and social responsibility, but also the role that environment plays in shaping the fragile psyches of vulnerable children. Questions about how to better protect the youth from predatory forces abound with very few answers ultimately given.

× Expand Whitney

Kevin MacDonald’s Whitney (Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain) surveys similar territory, albeit through the glitzy lens of a pop culture icon whose astronomic rise and tragic downfall played out for decades on the largest stage possible. Using interviews with close family members and creative partners, the film examines Whitney Houston’s life and death from a deeply personal and expectedly incomplete perspective.

Her frayed relationships with expedient father Gary and domineering mother Cissy form the foundation of McDonald’s interest in how family can ultimately propel and destroy genius. Many of his questions are only half answered because the subtext is too raw for many of those closest to Houston. Once again, it’s proven that environment shapes personality, not the other way around.

While stylistically different, the two docs form an unlikely and intriguing diptych on the many ways adults can fail children when their own self-serving interests take precedence over basic care.

• • •

Opening

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) dons the Ant-Man suit for a quest into the dangerous subatomic quantum realm, while The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) fights off F.B.I. agents and gunrunners who are competing to take them down. Opens wide, Friday, July 6.

Digital Gym Cinema’s Anniversary Week: North Park’s micro-cinema rings in its fifth birthday with screenings of influential films also celebrating anniversaries in 2018. The program includes Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Child’s Play, Funny Girl, Lost in Translation, The Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and The Red Shoes. Screenings from Friday, July 6 through Thursday, July 12.

En el Séptimo Día: A group of undocumented workers work hard all week and play soccer on Sunday afternoons, but then have to think fast when their star player is scheduled to work on the Sunday. Opens Friday, July 6, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The First Purge: In this prequel to the popular horror franchise, citizens of an impoverished community fight back against the murderous participants of the first annual Purge. Opens wide Friday, July 6.

The House of Tomorrow: A sheltered teen obsessed with futurist R. Buckminster Fuller befriends a classmate obsessed with punk rock. Opens Friday, July 6, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Three Identical Strangers: Identical triplets separated at birth are reunited by chance two decades later. This documentary uncovers the multiple human layers of their incredible true story. Opens Friday, July 6, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Whitney: Kevin MacDonald’s documentary examines the meteoric rise and tragic downfall of pop icon Whitney Houston through the words and memories of those closest to her. Opens Friday, July 6, at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

Sunset Boulevard: Screen legend Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) tries to make a comeback with the help of her new live-in beau, screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden). Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5 and Friday, July 6, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Sixteen Candles: John Hughes directed this classic ’80s comedy about a young girl whose sixteenth birthday turns out to be a mess. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Yellow Submarine: The Beatles get animated in this loopy 1968 underwater adventure comedy. Screens at 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving, and Terrence Stamp star in this iconic comedy about two drag queens and a transgender performer who travel across Australia in their colorful bus. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the North Park Observatory.

The Sandlot: A gang of kids plays baseball all summer and discover their true selves in the process. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.