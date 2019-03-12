‘Transit’ and the horrors of history repeating itself

× Expand Transit

Christian Petzold’s eerie, achingly beautiful new thriller, Transit, transplants wartime fears and desperation of its source material (Anna Seghers’s 1942 novel, Transit Visa) to envision what our collective future may look like as new waves of fascism sweep across the globe.

Nazi forces have begun invading modern France, but Georg (Franz Rogowski) waits idly in a Parisian café for his inevitable fate to arrive. Instead of the new Gestapo, he’s met with an opportunity; a friend fleeing the oncoming “cleansing” promises him cash if he delivers secret letters to an exiled leftist German writer.

By agreeing, Georg gets swept up in a twisty narrative of mistaken identity and paranoia that carries him to Marseille. The port city is the last vestige of hope for those looking to flee, as they attempt to catch one of the few remaining ships to Mexico or America. In order to obtain the necessary transit papers and visas, he assumes the identity of the very man he’s been tasked to find.

An off-screen narrator describes Georg’s predicament with an objective coldness, which stands in contrast to the desperation that fuels every one of his decisions. Conversations unspool more like confessions. The clock is perpetually ticking not just on democracy, but on the very nature of individuality.

Petzold creates unwavering tension from this nightmare scenario, deftly weaving together references to 21st century social issues (refugee crisis, European nationalism) with sly variations on tropes from the classic wartime thriller. Yet, his directorial high wire act does not indulge in bravura stylistics or sensationalism.

Above all else, Transit (opening Friday, March 15, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) is a film of gutting momentum swings. For every minor victory there are countless failed escapes and false promises, leaving the devastating sense that hope can only truly be found in the sacrifices made by others.

Opening

San Diego Latino Film Festival: Over 160-plus films, panel discussions, food events, and parties will encompass this 11-day program that illuminates the diverse and engaging perspectives from Latinx artists from around the world. Runs from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 24, at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas and the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Climax: In controversial French auteur Gaspar Noe’s new film, a party for a modern dance troupe celebrating the end of rehearsals turns into an all-night, LSD-infused nightmare. Opens Friday, March 15, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Giant Little Ones: Two teenage boys and lifelong friends have their lives upended after an incident occurs on the night of a birthday party. Opens Friday, March 15, at AMC Mission Valley 20 and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

The Invisibles: This drama follows the experiences of four Jewish characters that lived underground in Berlin throughout WWII. Opens Friday, March 15, at the Ken Cinema.

The Wedding Guest: Dev Patel plays a mysterious guest who’s attending a wedding in India with ulterior motives. Opens Friday, March 15, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Thelma and Louise: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon are on the run after killing a man in self-defense during an attempted rape. At 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Sunrise: F.W Murnau’s iconic silent 1927 melodrama about a man torn between two women will be presented with a live orchestra accompaniment. Screens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the San Diego Symphony.

L’ordine Delle Cose: An Italian immigration official on assignment in Libya meets a refugee and the two’s lives become inexplicably linked. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

Hero: Jet Li stars in Zhang Yimou’s martial arts epic about an elaborate assassination attempt on King of Qin in the 227 B.C. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park.

Green Book: The simplistic, entertaining and ideologically problematic Best Picture winner returns to the semi-big screen. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Ghost: Demi Moore plays a woman who’s haunted by the ghost of her murdered husband (Patrick Swayze) in this unabashedly sad melodrama from 1990. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: Gene Wilder stars as the mysterious madman chocolatier who invites a group of children to tour his massive candy factory. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.