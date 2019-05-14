‘Trial by Fire’ is a throwback to the banal prestige pic

× Expand Trial by Fire

At a certain moment in time, Edward Zwick was Hollywood’s preeminent middlebrow filmmaker. 1990s hits like Glory, Legends of the Fall and Courage Under Fire showed how the former television director could successfully examine topics like race, trauma and military sacrifice within mainstream narrative storytelling.

Zwick continued choosing projects that were about “important” topics, like Jewish resistance fighters in WWII (Defiance), violent ideological and economic consequences of colonialism (The Last Samurai, Blood Diamond) and domestic terrorism (The Siege). That last one in particular, released three years before 9/11, was prescient to the reactionary fear mongering that would become commonplace in the Bush era.

So the tragic life of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was convicted and executed for the 1992 deaths of his three young children in a house fire despite new DNA evidence that contradicted the guilty verdict, would seem like a perfect fit for Zwick’s sentimental leftism. But Trial by Fire is an egregiously simplistic critique of capital punishment that wastes two immensely talented screen actors.

British performer Jack O’Connell takes on the role of Willingham, an aggressive, philandering drunk at the time of his arrest whose time in prison gives him an opportunity to become fully aware of the justice system’s failing processes. Toward the end of Willingham’s time on death row, he becomes acquainted with playwright Elizabeth Gilbert (a thoroughly bored Laura Dern) through a prisoner advocacy nonprofit.

Their burgeoning friendship is supposed to reveal an element of hope in a hopeless situation. But Geoffrey Fletcher’s hackneyed script (based on David Gramm’s article for The New Yorker) flubs every moment meant to convey emotional connection, and Zwick’s flat visual aesthetic seems to harken back to a time of bone-dry Oscar prestige films.

By the time Texas Gov. Rick Perry condemns Willingham to lethal injection, the film has already begun to preach more overtly. Trial by Fire (opening Friday, May 17) is trite from start to finish, and sadly continues the once reliable Zwick’s recent descent into complete irrelevance.

Opening

A Dog’s Journey: Heartwarming family film about a dog that comes across a vast spectrum of human beings during its wayward travels across America. Opens Friday, May 17, in wide release.

All is True: Kenneth Brannagh stars as William Shakespeare himself living out his final days. Opens Friday, May 17, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Center Carmel Mountain.

Aniara: In this Sci-fi film from Sweden, a space ship headed toward Mars is knocked off course, forcing its passengers to become reflective about their extreme consumerism. Opens Friday, May 17, at Landmark Ken Cinema.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the lethal hit man who now finds himself a target of international killers. Opens Friday, May 17, in wide release.

Rafiki: Two young women fall in love despite the many social and familial challenges that face them in modern Nairobi. Opens Friday, May 17, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Biggest Little Farm: This documentary focuses on John and Molly Chester, who leave behind their careers in Los Angeles to start a traditional farm. Opens Friday, May 17, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Center Carmel Mountain.

The Sun is Also a Star: A young woman meets a charming poet in modern day New York City and discovers their connection is stronger than expected. Opens on Friday, May 17, in wide release.

Trial by Fire: Jack O’Connell plays a convicted death row inmate who was executed in Texas despite overwhelming DNA evidence that proved his innocence. Edward Zwick directs and Laura Dern co-stars. Opens on Friday, May 17, in wide release.

One Time Only

Pitch Perfect: Anna Kendrick leads a misfit squad of college a cappella singers who compete in a singing competition for bragging rights against rival universities. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Finding Your Feet: After discovering that her husband has been having an affair with her best friend, a judgmental middle-aged snob goes to live with her bohemian sister. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

World War Z: Brad Pitt plays a U.N. investigator who, along with his family, gets caught up in a chaotic storm of violence after a viral pandemic sweeps across the world. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park.

Vertigo: Jimmy Stewart plays a mentally broken former San Francisco police detective whose obsession with one woman becomes all-consuming in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Summer 1993: Carla Simón directs this nuanced, intimate drama about a young girl who must go to live with relatives in Catalonia after her mother dies suddenly. Screens at 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, at College Avenue Center in San Diego.

Labyrinth: David Bowie challenges Jennifer Connelly to solve an impossible labyrinth in order to save her little brother in this 1980s fantasy classic. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.