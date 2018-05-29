‘Upgrade’ is a lean and mean gem

× Expand Upgrade

Imagine the nefarious self-aware computer system HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey decided to make films instead of tormenting space men. Odds are he would have created Upgrade. Set in a not-so distant future Los Angeles, this lean and mean genre throwback utilizes classic revenge tropes to cleverly question whether mankind will ever reconcile its extreme dependence on technology.

Director Leigh Whannell, who co-wrote the maiden sagas of the Saw and Insidious franchises, infuses Upgrade with the reckless verve of a bloody ’80s action film. Audio credits spoken by an eerie voice generator give way to the inside of a grungy garage where technophobe Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) restores classic cars. His flashy and successful media mogul wife brings home a corporate paycheck. Both characters come to respectively embody an organic clash between analog and digital.

Very little set-up precedes the violent act that leaves Grey paralyzed from the neck down, or the surgical implantation of an experimental software called STEM, which reconnects communication between his brain and crippled limbs. Whannell doesn’t waste much time before fixating entirely on the symbiotic relationship between Grey and the talky digital soul that turns his body into a killing machine.

Upgrade (opening Friday, June 1) seamlessly sprints between kinetic fight scenes in which Grey willfully hands over control to STEM. In order to ensure survival, he’s willing to give up free will under the cold operating system’s ruthless management. One would be willfully ignorant not to see the metaphorical parallels with Facebook’s current privacy scandal and potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But Whannell’s savage B movie doesn’t aspire to political allegory. The dystopia it presents is not collective, but the personal kind where technological immersion is used to justify rampant self-delusion. Near the end of Upgrade, Grey screams to STEM, “I can’t keep up!” One day in the near future we’ll all probably be saying the same thing.

Opening

1945: Set just after the end of WWII, an Orthodox Jewsish man and his adult son visit a village in Hungary while the villagers prepare for a wedding. Opens Friday, June 1, at the Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

2001: A Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick’s daring, ambitious Sci-fi masterpiece—which charts man’s destructive impact on the world in the past, present and future—gets a re-release.

Action Point: Johnny Knoxville headlines this outrageous comedy about a daredevil who decides to open his own thrilling theme park with friends.

Adrift: Caught out at sea during one of the worst hurricanes in modern history, two young lovers must confront nature’s wrath in order to survive.

First Reformed: Ethan Hawke gives a mesmerizing performance as a conflicted priest trying to serve his flock of upstate New Yorkers in Paul Schrader’s bruising critique of humanity’s destructive impulses.

Mountain: In this documentary narrated by Willem Dafoe, filmmakers look at man’s modern obsession with mountain exploration from locations around the world. Opens Friday, June 1, at the Ken Cinema.

On Chesil Beach: Based on Ian McEwan’s novel, this romance follows a young couple that finds their idyllic relationship challenged by sexual freedom and societal pressure. Opens Friday, June 1, at the Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

Sollers Point: A low-level drug dealer under house arrest experiences the plague of unemployment that has hit his hometown community hard. Opens Friday, June 1, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

