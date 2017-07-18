‘Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets’ flat lines quickly

× Expand Valerian

Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets peaks immediately with a century-spanning montage charting the history of Alpha, a space station orbiting Earth that grows exponentially in size as new galaxies are discovered. The passage of time is symbolized by wordless handshakes between leaders from various intergalactic cultures, all to the tune of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity.” Obvious song choice aside, the gorgeous sequence introduces crucial themes of unity, progress and patience that stand in defiant contrast to vicious present day trends.

Sadly, this example of pure cinema is rarely repeated during the film’s bloated running time. Instead, Besson’s mangled script, based on the French comic book Valérian and Laureline by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières, is fraught with obvious exposition and uninspired dialogue.

Federal Agents Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are tasked with tracking down the last remaining “converter” (essentially a guinea pig crossed with an armadillo) that replicates whatever precious stones it digests. From here they get caught up into an overly complicated plot involving The Pearls, a peaceful race of translucent aliens whose planet was destroyed 30 years previous.

Visually dense, each image contains layered textures, intricate colors and exaggerated costumes. Alpha itself is a maze of interconnected eco-systems and grids co-existing as one harmonious biosphere. But where’s the sense of humor or romance? DeHaan and Delevingne fail to muster the kind of magnetic chemistry Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich conjured up in Besson’s superior The Fifth Element.

Valerian, which opens Friday, July 21, has antiquated views on gender equality and race. Laureline is excised from the action, forced to ponder her partner’s endless series of marriage proposals instead of kicking ass. Rihanna’s shape-shifting stripper is merely an emotional crutch to prop up the white leads. Besson may be an ace world builder, but no one’s going to ever accuse him of being progressive.

