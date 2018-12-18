‘Vice’ and the absolute power of American subterfuge

× Expand Vice

Adam McKay is responsible for some of the most ingenious American comedies of the 21st century. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Step Brothers, in particular, thrive most when challenging the genre’s tonal and narrative preconceptions. Many of the best gags are born from McKay and star Will Ferrell’s ability to brazenly subvert the iconography associated with entitled masculinity. The result is the stripping of arrogant characters down to their pouty core.

McKay departed the land of absurdist debauchery with The Big Short, a dramatic deep dive into the housing crisis that sent America into 2008’s Great Recession. This career transition might initially seem strange. But he’s long been fascinated with symbols of unchecked capitalism and ego, and those were not hard to come by during the presidential tenure of George W. Bush. Donald Rumsfeld’s snickering slickness and Karl Rove’s sinister scowling remain two of the most callous visages from a time when GOP policymaking secretly moved the goalposts of democracy.

But neither one of those men had anything on Dick Cheney, the quietly conniving political operative turned corporate executive who manipulated his way into becoming one of the most influential Vice Presidents in history.

With Vice, McKay thoroughly deconstructs biopic storytelling techniques to examine Cheney’s personal life and ideological awakening. Watching as he takes advantage of multiple vacuums in leadership and responsibility, the film moves at the brisk pace of slapstick. Tropes such as voiceover narration, direct address and non-linear editing are energized by the director’s livened sense of timing.

While McKay’s nimble stylistics are consistently entertaining, Vice is, first and foremost, a movie about performance. Gaining nearly 50 pounds for the role, method man Christian Bale literally becomes a physical manifestation of Cheney. More importantly, the notoriously prickly actor nails his subject’s tempered, scheming hunger for power.

The devilish satire begins when a young Cheney is in the midst of a drunken bender, a few steps removed from blue-collar burnout. Fed up with his self-destructive antics, future wife Lynne (Amy Adams) gives him an ultimatum: shape up or they’re through. This might be the only time a threat worked on Cheney. But even she couldn’t have imagined that, decades later, he would be coroneted as the most ruthless man in Washington.

McKay tries to clarify the falling dominos that enabled Cheney to get there. More broadly, he tries to show how right wing conservatism was born alongside his ascent. His alliance with then Rep. Donald Rumsfeld (played with maniacal conviction by Steve Carell) in the early 1970s enabled him to ride the wave of post-Watergate departures and become Gerald Ford’s Chief of Staff.

Vice quickly points out that Cheney was always more comfortable as a cloak and dagger strategist than charismatic politico. Only Lynne’s last second campaigning saved her husband’s ill-fated Wyoming congressional campaign in 1978, a seat he would hold until 1989.

As McKay segues into more recent historical events of the Bush presidency (W. is played by Sam Rockwell)—9/11, and the Iraq/Afghanistan wars, for example—the film ditches its ham-fisted satirical tone. Taking on the traditionally invisible role of Vice President, Cheney uses the cover to steal away power from an ignorant president while fortifying the absolute authority of the executive branch.

The film’s momentum stalls during the later sequences. Vice fails to elicit the same energy during Cheney’s descent as it did with his decades long rise, ending with the equivalent of a scolding that implicates the audience as co-conspirators. This feels like a far too convenient way of indicting the fear mongering and hatefulness of post-9/11 culture.

Exhausted by its scope and rampaging pace, Vice (opening Tuesday, Dec. 25 in limited release) ultimately limps to the finish line. For long stretches, it’s a striking example of brutal American self-reflection from a time when very little of that existed. But McKay’s love for absurdity and irony only takes these historical traumas so far; the gravity and consequences of Cheney’s heinous maneuvering end up paling in comparison to the man himself.