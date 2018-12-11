‘Vox Lux’ sings a hollow anthem

× Expand Vox Lux

Brady Corbet sure has a thing for doomed child icons. The actor-turned-super-serious auteur has now made consecutive, portentous films featuring tortured young characters that evolve into extreme products of their respective societal environments.

Totalitarianism haunts every frame of 2015’s Childhood of a Leader, an oppressive European allegory that depicts the gradual awakening of a sadistic, pre-pubescent monster. Isolation and disconnection help construct an incubator for fascism, and Corbet successfully illuminates the small compromises of morality and empathy that move the moral goalposts over time.

Taking place in our violence-obsessed, modern day America, Vox Lux couldn’t be more different in style and tone, but it nevertheless surveys the same highbrow obsession with poisoned youth. Unlike the brutal tot of Childhood of a Leader, Long Island high school student Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) appears to be the model of devout Christianity.

In the opening scene of Vox Lux, she and her music class peers are brutally gunned down by a mass shooter. As the only survivor of the massacre, she pens a moving anthem that expresses the pain and loss that has become so common in 21st century life. Naturally, it makes her an instant celebrity.

Willem Dafoe’s unnamed narrator guides us through Celeste’s evolution from innocent victim to pop star. No hot button issue or historical trauma is left unturned in Corbet’s attempt to connect the dots between toxic celebrity and acts of mass violence.

Vox Lux (opening Friday, Dec. 14) concludes with a bizarre extended chapter that takes place years later. Celeste, now a bitter and hardened legend played by Natalie Portman (doing her best pop princess caricature), prepares for her latest tour date amid a dangerous new controversy.

By the end, Corbet’s hyper-stylized film proves to be purely a concert for one, a thematically hollow mix of grad school philosophizing and exploding glitter.

Opening

Mary Queen of Scots: Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) tries to overthrow her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), in this period piece based on actual events. Open Friday, Dec. 14, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Mortal Engines: In this sci-fi action film, three outlaws band together to fight against a giant killer city on wheels. Opens in wide release Friday, Dec. 14.

Once Upon a Deadpool: Apparently the studio powers that be thought it would be funny to re-release the R-rated Deadpool 2, but in a PG-13 cut. Happy Holidays!

ROMA: Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy set against Mexico’s political turmoil of the 1970s. Opens Friday, Dec. 14, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: A young man named Miles becomes the Spider-Man in his reality only to team up with others from different universes to stop a universal threat. Opens in wide release Friday, Dec. 14.

The Mule: Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this crime drama about a 90-year-old veteran who gets caught transporting drugs for the Mexican cartel. Opens in wide release Friday, Dec. 14.

The Quake: In this disaster thriller import from Norway, a host of characters fight for their lives after Oslo suffers a catastrophic earthquake. Opens Friday, Dec. 14, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Vox Lux: Natalie Portman stars as a controversial pop star that finds herself on the brink of breakdown on the eve of her next tour. Opens Friday, Dec. 14, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

One time only

Elf: Will Ferrell stars as a naive man-child who sets out for New York City to meet his biological father despite having been raised in the North Pole by Santa and his helpers. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Audrey Hepburn stars in this romantic comedy based on Truman Capote’s classic novel. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Snowflake: Two outlaws hunt down the murderer of their families in an anarchic Berlin of the near future. Screens at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

1948: Creation and Catastrophe: Documentary that tries to contemplate the origins of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict through testimonies from people on both sides of the divide. Screens at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Point Loma Public Library.

Die Hard: It’s Christmas Eve and cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) finds himself battling European terrorists while visiting his wife’s high-rise office in Los Angeles. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.