‘War For the Planet of the Apes’ brings evolution full circle

Summer blockbusters prefer to deal in loud chaotic imagery with the hopes of captivating their target audience: fidgety teenage boys. War for the Planet of the Apes, the third installment in this prequel trilogy to the hammy 1960s series featuring Charlton Heston, skillfully deviates from that strategy. Director Matt Reeves shows an appreciation for silence by implementing purposeful long takes dedicated to exploring the nuances of character. This is especially true whenever the camera closes in on Caesar (Andy Serkis), whose intense motion-captured stare evokes more meaning than any rousing monologue ever could.

Fifteen years after the Simian Flu ravaged Earth, pockets of human resistance have organized to combat what has become a growing community of intelligent apes now sequestered deep in the forest. Opening with a symphony of chirping crickets, rhythmic raindrops and squawking birds, War For the Planet of the Apes recollects the natural splendor of James Gray’s The Lost City of Z. That serenity is quickly dashed during a fierce firefight between Special Forces soldiers and Caesar’s spear throwing apes.

The battle ends in stalemate, but opens up a seam for a rogue military officer simply named The Colonel (Woody Harrelson) to stage an assassination attempt on Caesar. From here the dominos of revenge begin to fall, putting in motion an eerily symbolic narrative that fuses multiple genres (prison film, melodrama) with deeply political subtext about hate and isolation.

Shades of Marlon Brando and Apocalypse Now are felt in Harrelson’s unhinged performance as America’s finest zealot, and Reeves’ use of Jimi Hendrix song cues further equates this woodland war of attrition with the Vietnam era. Yet War of the Planet of the Apes, which opens Friday, July 14, stays dutifully connected to Caesar’s ongoing moral dilemmas, and how his decisions ripple outward to his flock. Their story is what matters. The time for man’s plight has come and gone.

Opening

2017 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour: This 95-minute theatrical program includes seven short films selected from this year’s Festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films and the launching pad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers for more than 30 years. Opens Friday, July 14, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Ken Classics Week: This occasional repertory event screens a collection of classic movies from the United States and beyond. This week’s titles include new 4K digital restorations of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker, and The Spy Who Loved Me starring the late Roger Moore, among others. Screens from Friday, July 14 through Thursday, July 20, at the Ken Cinema.

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan: This beautiful documentary captures the exquisite grace and beauty of prima ballerina Wendy Whelan as she nears the end of her tenure at the New York City Ballet. Opens Friday, July 14, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Wish Upon: A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers only to realize too late that her actions have deadly consequences.

One Time Only

Funny Face: Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire light up the screen in Stanley Donen’s comedy musical about shop clerk who becomes an unexpected fashion model. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13 and 14, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Some Like it Hot: Billy Wilder’s farcical masterpiece watches as two male musicians (Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis) dress in drag to join an all-female band in order to escape mafia killers. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Stop Making Sense: Jonathan Demme’s brilliant collaboration with the Talking Heads is one of the all-time great concert films. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Howl’s Moving Castle: A spiteful witch curses a young woman with an old body, and her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent and insecure young wizard whose companions travel around in a legged, walking castle. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana lead a gang of intergalactic criminals who are called upon to save the galaxy from a fanatical warrior. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.