‘Wildlife’ depicts the cascading inevitability of unhappiness

Early on in Wildlife, actor Paul Dano’s directorial debut, 14-year-old Joe (Ed Oxenbould) sees his parents Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Jeanette (Carey Mulligan) playfully embrace while doing dishes in the kitchen. Looking on from a distance, the young man smiles briefly before going back to his math homework. For a single moment, his family seems in balance.

Not long after, however, that harmony is permanently ruptured by bad luck, pride and resentment. Or perhaps the unhappiness was always present and just buried underneath the veneer of contentment.

After Jerry loses his job as a golf course attendant, Jeannette decides to go back to work upending the family’s traditional gender dynamics. Instead of rising to the occasion, Jerry runs away to help fight a far away forest fire claiming it’s the only work he can find. His absence does not make her heart grow fonder.

Set in small town Montana circa 1960, the film sticks with Joe watching on helplessly as the adult world that controls his fate grows increasingly unstable. He gets caught in the swirling currents of Jerry and Jeanette’s slowly dissolving marriage, bearing witness to every indiscretion and betrayal from that same passive position.

Wildlife (opening Friday, Nov. 9 at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain, ArcLight La Jolla and AMC Fashion Valley) does not pity Joe and, more importantly, Joe does not pity himself. All three leads are superb, expertly navigating the tricky insecurities hindering their characters from speaking up at the right time.

Most certainly an actor’s movie, Wildlife’s power nevertheless hinges on Dano and co-writer Zoe Kazan’s script based on Richard Ford’s novel, a pristine example of economic storytelling that enables each performance to intensify naturally over time.

None may be more impressive than Oxenbould’s, whose boyish face and calmly mature voice signify the tortured between-and-betwixt position children of divorce often find themselves in. Without a hint of false sentiment, his persona fuses Jerry and Jeanette together whether they like it not.

