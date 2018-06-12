‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ highlights Mr. Rogers

× Expand Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Goodness might have been a brand for cultural icon Fred Rogers, but it was also a way of life. His pivotal children’s television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which ran on PBS and other affiliates for over three decades, confronted injustices and traumas of the day through allegory, kindness and sincerity.

Morgan Neville’s lovely new documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, surveys Rogers’ career and personal life hoping to capture the singularity of his spellbinding integrity which made such an impact on generations of young viewers. The film progresses in linear fashion, beginning with Rogers’ background as an ordained minister and his early forays with artistic creation, which leads into his development of his becoming a seminal voice in securing government funding for public television.

Initially, it feels all too familiar structurally. But as behind-the-scenes segments seamlessly merge together with measured grace, giving archival interviews and talking heads room to breath and reminisce, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? achieves a level of simple harmony between form and subject. At one point Rogers gives a beautiful monologue on how to grapple with the modulations of life through patience and virtue, and Neville applies the same tactics to the film’s style.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is less inclined to tackle the darker implications of Rogers’ professional pragmatism and ideological rigidity. François Clemmons, who played the fictional neighborhood’s friendly police officer, talks frankly about how his co-star responded negatively to news that he was gay, citing fears that advertisers would pull funding. While this subplot never gets fleshed out like so many others, credit Neville for at least considering the possibility that Rogers was not a saint.

Most important of all, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (opening Friday, June 15) offers viewers respite from the Trumpian culture that’s taken root in this country, reminding that kindness can be an effective marketing tool when given the chance.

Opening

A Kid Like Jake: The parents of a four-year-old boy who prefers Disney princesses over toy cars must navigate an unforgiving school admittance program in New York City. Opens Friday, June 15, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties: John Cameron Mitchell adapts a Neil Gaiman short story in this wild spectacle about a shy London teenager who becomes infatuated with a girl while out partying for the night.

Incredibles 2: Brad Bird’s Pixar sequel picks up where the 2004 original left off, with the incredible Parr family trying to figure out how to assimilate into a society that has outlawed superheroes.

Ken Classics: A weeklong program of classic films that includes screenings of Full Metal Jacket, The Last Emperor and Throne of Blood, among others. Opens Friday, June 15, at the Ken Cinema.

SuperFly: This reimagining of the 1972 blaxploitation classic follows the criminal exploits of a charismatic gangster. Opens wide Wednesday, June 13.

Tag: Former classmates organize an elaborate, year-spanning game of tag that gets more serious with each challenge. Stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Annabelle Wallis.

The Gospel According to André: Looks at the life and career of André Leon Talley, former Vogue magazine editor-at-large and one of the fashion industry’s most influential icons. Opens Friday, June 15, at AMC Mission Valley Cinemas.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?: Morgan Neville’s moving documentary of television icon Fred Rogers doubles as a historical survey of how American values have changed. Opens Friday, June 15, at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One time only

Scarface: Brian De Palma’s epic gangster film stars Al Pacino as a Cuban born immigrant who rises to rank of kingpin during the cocaine craze of the ’80s. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

Grease: John Travolta stars as a bad boy who fawns after Olivia Newton-John’s good girl in this 1950s-set musical. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Friends by Chance: A 22-year-old slacker is forced to get a job as a companion to an elderly poet in need of a friend. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.