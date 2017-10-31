‘Wonderstruck’ is a daringly experimental and joyous children’s film

× Expand Myles Aronowitz Wonderstruck

In Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, a beguilingly experimental children’s fable based on Brian Selznick’s novel, the relationship between seeing and believing occurs almost entirely without diegetic sound. Endless possibilities are conjured up directly from the origins of cinema and the rule-breaking power of a child’s imagination. It is a film about finding your people and the elasticity of emotional bonds, themes that evolve during two dual narratives about deaf children in search of family. Each takes place in different time periods, connected primarily by matching tonal experiences and musical motifs.

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars,” says Ben (Oakes Fegley), reading a quote from an index card pinned to his deceased librarian mother’s (Michelle Williams) bedroom wall in 1977. It is a perplexing statement for the 12-year-old native of Gunflint, Michigan to understand, especially as he grapples with the mystery surrounding his absent father and obscured family history. After suffering a freak accident involving lightning, Ben escapes his hospital bed for a bus line to New York City despite suffering from a sudden hearing impairment.

Things are far more black and white (quite literally) in 1927. Rose (Millicent Simmonds) is a deaf pre-teen who feels out of place living with her strict father in Hoboken, New Jersey. She collects newspaper clippings of a famous silent film actress named Lillian Mayhew (Julianne Moore) and visits the shoreline to send off a paper boat with written pleas for help. While attending Mayhew’s latest melodrama, Rose sees an advertisement for sound pictures called “talkies.” The end of an era has come for her preferred art form. Faced with even more societal isolation, she boards the NYC-bound ferry on a quest to meet her silver screen idol in person.

Haynes orchestrates both stories like separate passages of an opera that collide through time. Ben’s aria has all the makings of a 1970s funk classic, with tracks such as Esther Phillips’ “All the Way Down” and Rose Royce’s “Sunrise” complementing exaggerated snap zooms and slow motion grooves. The production team immaculately recreates the Big Apple’s grimy degradation and organic energy.

Rose’s perspective comes to life entirely through silent film aesthetics. Omniscient organ notes cue overdramatic close-ups and reaction shots. Hers is a world devoid of personal connection, organized by angry adults who impose limitations. Only the Natural History Museum and its Cabinets of Wonder exhibit make Rose feel at peace with her surroundings.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Ben finds himself in the same institution five decades later, roaming the hallways and rooms with equal wonder. There he befriends Jamie (Jaden Michael), the fleet-footed son of a museum employee whose behind-the-scenes diorama tour introduces even more questions about how both stories intersect.

With its dreamily elliptical structure, Wonderstruck, which opens Friday, Nov. 3, addresses the serpentine nature of family histories, which can sometimes become blurry when gaps between generations occur. If Haynes has explored societal traumas of parenting and adulthood in previous works such as Safe, Far From Heaven and Carol, his latest endeavor belongs solely to the children who witness these experiences through the lens of magic. Ben and Rose watch the world intently, appropriating all of its dynamic movement in order to make sense of it all. The world sadly doesn’t always pay them enough attention in return.

Wonderstruck also pays homage to the curator’s role, and it will automatically appeal to anyone who’s found personal fulfillment through the art of collecting and displaying. Haynes entombs this theme in the grand Panorama of the City of New York found in the Queens Museum. Amid the detailed models of a metropolis housing infinite stories, all the stars finally align for two characters that have spent their entire lives looking up for answers.