‘XX’ is a subversive mixed bag of spookiness

The new horror anthology XX defies genre norms by pushing stories of female complexity to the forefront. Written, directed by and starring women, all four short films try to complicate ideas of victimhood and motherhood by subverting traditionally male-dominated narratives. The result is a mixed bag, as is usually the case with projects that connect unique artists under the guise of a common theme or motif.

Mexican stop-motion animator Sofia Carrillo stitches together the whole with gothic chapter breaks involving a walking dollhouse living in a dilapidated building. Meant to provide a sense of coherence, these visceral interludes tend to achieve the opposite effect.

Jovanka Vuckovic’s The Box kicks things off with an eerie parable about a woman whose family becomes mysteriously stricken by an extreme lack of appetite. Unfolding slowly and assuredly, the film mixes creepy minimalism with splashes of grotesque gore. It simultaneously showcases the ache of parental delusion and helplessness.

Far more entertaining is Annie Clark’s (better known as indie-rocker St. Vincent) The Birthday Party, a darkly comedic romp starring Melanie Lynskey as a sullen mother trying to prep for her daughter’s big day. Shot and paced like a slapstick comedy, it builds momentum toward a worthy payoff where a family’s private sins are unmasked at the most inopportune time.

Roxanne Benjamin’s Don’t Fall stalks four hipster hikers through the desert, making them pay the ultimate price for trespassing on sacred ground. The most traditional and rote of the bunch, it feels like an errant limb in this compilation with very little to say about the female perspective.

The uneven anthology concludes with Karyn Kusama’s ambitious but familiar Her Only Living Son, which tweaks the Rosemary’s Baby narrative to include a dash of Lynchian weirdness. Often striking for its seamless brutality, the film eventually devolves into an artsy episode of The Following.

XX opens Friday, Feb. 24 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Opening

A United Kingdom: Prince Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo) of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman (Rosamund Pike) from London in the late 1940s.

Dying Laughing: Documentary that focuses on the craft, creative process and complicated lives of stand-up comedians told from the perspective of many of the top comedians of our time, including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and Jamie Foxx. Opens Friday, Feb. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Get Out: A young African-American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s family estate only to learn that they harbor a damning secret. The white privilege is deadly.

Me Estás Matando Susana (You’re Killing Me Susana): A Mexican soap opera star (Gael Garcia Bernal) loses his mind after discovering his wife has left him for a poet living in Iowa. Opens Friday, Feb. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Rock Dog: This animated film follows the wacky exploits of a Tibetan Mastiff who dreams of becoming a musician.

Tulip Fever: An artist (Dane DeHaan) falls for a young married woman (Alicia Vikander) while he’s commissioned to paint her portrait during the Tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam.

XX: This horror anthology features women-driven stories written and directed by female filmmakers. Opens Friday, Feb. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.