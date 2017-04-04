‘Your Name’ sees through its characters

× Expand Your Name

Meteor fragments descend from the heavens and race toward Earth. Citizens look up in wonder, enthralled by the grand spectacle of gravity at work. The sky may be falling, but there’s very little concern for the threat of impact. So begins Your Name, a delirious and insane anime fantasy written and directed by Makoto Shinkai that takes a sledgehammer to the romantic comedy formula.

Nature’s fireworks display ignites the imagination of Mitsuha (Mone Kamishiraishi), a teenage girl from the country who begins to remember details from another life in Tokyo. Taki (Ryûnosuke Kamiki), who goes to high school in the Japanese megalopolis, experiences similar mental flashes of the rural town where Mitsuha lives. Without much explanation other than the intergalactic phenomena, both characters realize they are swapping bodies for short periods of time.

Embracing the raging hormones and manic tendencies of its pubescent protagonists, Your Name propels forward at an intimidating rate. To where exactly is debatable since the film immediately commits to an experimental view of space-time logic. Scenes overlap onto each other without much regard for common sense. It’s often difficult to tell where Mitsuha’s experience ends and Taki’s begins. As a result, the film unfolds like a series of aimless vignettes that examine the blurred lines between gender identity and class.

Still, these bursts of cinematic energy play an important role in establishing the duality between the restless Mitsuha and mercurial Taki. By getting under each other’s skin (quite literally) they begin to shape their relationships with friends, family and potential love interests. Messages and warnings are saved on smart phones, sometimes even transcribed on arms with ink. The entire construct becomes an intriguing twist on conniving tactics employed by odd couples walking the line between desire and jealousy.

Your Name eventually abandons its original concept for weightier themes regarding the push-pull relationship between family tradition and individuality. Despite this shift, Shinkai remains dedicated to a relentless cinematic style that favors shortened scenes, vibrant primary colors and jarring plot twists. Lost in the shuffle are the characters themselves. Both Mitsuha and Taki are never fully fleshed out. Instead, they come across as symbolic vessels created simply to convey an overarching sense of interconnectedness.

Eventually the film splinters even more, giving Inception a run for its money in the illogic department. After the two characters realize they are separated by far more than distance, Taki drops through a wormhole of memory and perspective in order to save Mitsuha’s town from the ascending meteor. By this point any coherent notion of time becomes moot, and the film’s success or failure depends on whether one fully believes in the magic of its messy, happenstance-heavy alternate universe.

Your Name is mixed bag of bravura style and exhausting storytelling that ultimately cascades toward a familiar conclusion. It features too many possible narrative directions that dangle freely without connective tissue, hoping that the spectacle of it all will suffice. Shinkai pivots from quietly nuanced scenes to those overwhelmed by brash outbursts of emotion, which inevitably distracts and distorts from the human details that matter most.

Despite these reservations, it’s clear that Shinkai has created a singularly manic vision that dares to challenge what it means to remember. The struggle of retaining memories seems like a real one this day and age as technology does a lot of the heavy lifting for us. Your Name clumsily plunges its characters back into the organic abyss of tangible sensory experience, where seeing and believing can be two separate things. For that reason alone it deserves our respect and attention.

Your Name opens on Friday, April 7, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas and Hillcrest Landmark Cinemas.