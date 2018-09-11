2018 Fall Movie Preview

× Expand Suspiria

Those in desperate need of a cinema fix this fall won’t be disappointed. Aside from the bevvy of local film festivals set to premiere, the season’s end-of-year release schedule promises to be as densely packed as ever, with awards season juggernauts competing with upstart foreign and indie films hoping to break out. As usual, our annual look at fall movie releases seeks to cut through the hype train and recommend only those films worthy of our attention.

A Simple Favor (Sept. 14): Paul Feig knows comedy. After directing iconic television shows such as Freaks and Geeks, Arrested Development and The Office (his “Dinner Party” episode is a classic), he transitioned to feature filmmaking with the smash hit Bridesmaids and the slyly brilliant Bond spoof Spy. Feig takes a major tonal detour with A Simple Favor, a seedy-looking noir starring Blake Lively as the elusive gone girl to Anna Kendrick’s conspicuous and jealous best friend. It will be exciting to see if the filmmaker can pull off such a highwire balancing act.

I Am Not a Witch (Sept. 28): A standout of the international festival circuit in 2017, Rungano Nyoni’s blistering critique of repressive ideologies centers on the life of a young Zambian girl unjustly accused of witchcraft by her fellow townsfolk. Balancing elements of tragedy, comedy and magical realism, it offers brutal insight into parochial government mechanisms constructed to erase innocence and humanity through fear mongering.

The Sisters Brothers (Oct. 5): Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal headline this playfully acidic revisionist western from French director Jacques Audiard (Dheepan), who makes his English language debut with this film. Early word from the Venice Film Festival is almost entirely positive, with critics paying special note to the swirling mixture of competing genres. It will be nice to see the king of solemn Franco cinema mix it up a little with some bloody tumbleweed hijinks.

Bisbee ’17 (Oct. 5): Documentarian Robert Greene has challenged the formal boundaries of nonfiction cinema throughout each of his previous five features. His topics have ranged from mining the doldrums of independent pro wrestling (Fake It So Real) to deconstructing the infamous on-air suicide of a Florida television anchor (Kate Plays Christine). Greene’s latest film confronts the traumatic legacy of an old mining town on the Arizona-Mexico border whose residents expelled 1,200 immigrants exactly a century ago. Using modern residents to star in sobering recreations, this promises to be one the most striking films released in the coming months.

First Man (Oct. 12): Pay no attention to the ridiculous brouhaha surrounding Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic conjured up by right-wing pundits and politicians like Marco Rubio. If these same grandstanders got just as worked up over the latest mass shooting or health care crisis as they have over Chazelle’s film about the iconic moon landing, policies might actually change for the better. I’m not a fan of the Whiplash and La La Land director, but his latest looks at least like an audacious departure into the realm of historical character study, deserving of consideration separate from the likes of ideological hysteria.

Can You Ever Forgive Me (Oct. 19): Melissa McCarthy has been quietly assembling an impressive resume of performances since speckling a sink with diarrhea in the aforementioned Bridesmaids. This jazzy adaption of Lee Israel’s memoir offers the talented actor her most enigmatic role to date as the real life author who hatched an epic forgery campaign doctoring personal letters by famous writers. This will be director Marielle Heller’s sophomore film after her emotionally probing debut The Diary of a Teenage Girl.

Suspiria (Nov. 2): Riding high after last year’s sublime Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino has pulled a daring 180 by remaking Dario Argento’s classic Giallo. Sporting a mostly female cast that includes Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Tilda Swinton in multiple roles, one should expect a completely bonkers and divisive horror reimagining. Set expectations accordingly.

Burning (Nov. 9): The Walking Dead fans who only associate him with the beloved and loyal Glenn will surely be surprised by the complexity of Steven Yeun’s creepy performance in Lee Chang-dong’s devastating melodrama. Garnering stellar reviews after premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the film looks like an epic character study with deep moral implications that falls in line with the rest of Lee’s previous work (Secret Sunshine, Poetry).

Widows (Nov. 16): How does one follow up an Oscar-winning historical epic like 12 Years a Slave? Steve McQueen decided to buck expectations and co-write a slick thriller with Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez play a gang of women who decide to pull off an elaborate bank heist after police kill their thieving husbands.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Nov. 16): Six interlocking yarns set in the Old West make up the latest opus by Joel and Ethan Coen, who have a long history of tweaking and poking classic genres in great films such as Fargo, Inside Llewyn Davis and Miller’s Crossing. Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Brendan Gleeson and Tom Waits are just some of the gifted actors who will be roaming this particular cinematic desert.

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nov. 30): Barry Jenkins follows up his Oscar-winning stunner Moonlight with a hypnotic adaption of James Baldwin’s Harlem-set novel. The story takes place in the 1960s and revolves around a young woman (Kiki Layne) who tirelessly tries to prove her fiancé (Stephan James) innocent of a crime he’s been accused of committing. Surely to touch on themes of racial inequality and social injustice, this one looks absolutely essential.

Opening

A Simple Favor: A blogger (Anna Kendrick) seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s disappearance. Blake Lively stars as the elusive gone girl. Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids). Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 14.

American Chaos: Six months before the 2016 presidential election, filmmaker James D. Stern travels across the country to ask potential voters about their feelings for candidate Donald Trump and eerily foreshadows the madness to come. Opens Friday, Sept. 14, at Digital Gym Cinema.

Pick of the Litter: This moving documentary follows a litter of puppies from birth and all the way through training to become guide dogs for the blind. Opens Friday, Sept. 14, at Ken Cinema.

The Apparition: Vincent Lindon stars as a skeptical journalist sent by the Vatican to investigate claims by a young girl claiming the Virgin Mary has visited her. Opens Friday, Sept. 14, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

The Predator: Director Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) attempts to revamp the Sci-fi franchise made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger with a bloody new origin story sure to have its fair share of acerbic wit. Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 14.

White Boy Rick: In this wilder-than-fiction true story, Matthew McConaughey stars as a father who faces jail time for gun running during the crack-fueled days of the 1980s. In order to keep his father out of prison, teenage son Ricky (Richie Merritt) decides to become an FBI informant. Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 14.

One Time Only

Kill Bill: Vol. 1: The first part of Quentin Tarantino’s bravura diptych stars Uma as a left for dead assassin who springs back into action to enact revenge on her former colleagues. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at The Peal Hotel in Point Loma.

Era D’estate: In this Italian drama, two anti-Mafia judges are transported with their families to a picturesque island to prepare for a major criminal trial. Presented by the San Diego Italian Film Festival. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

The Body Collector: Based on a true story, this drama tells the story of Dutch journalist Hans Knoop who worked tirelessly in the 1970s to uncover the truth about WWII war criminal Pieter Menten. Presented by the San Diego Jewish Film Festival. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre.

Blazing Saddles: Campfires are a place for shit talking and flatulence in Mel Brooks’ iconic 1970s spoof of the Western. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 15, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Culpable: The faith of a Catholic prison minister is tested when a colleague is arrested for sexual abuse in this German drama. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Pasta Detectives: An adaptation of German author Andreas Steinhöfel’s wildly popular children’s book about two children with wildly different views on the world. Screens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Raiders of the Last Ark: Globetrotting archeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) searches for the Ark of the Covenant all while battling Nazis, snakes, and his feelings for an old flame. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

Now and Then: Tells the story of four girlfriends as teenagers in the 1970s and then finds them two decades later as adults. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.