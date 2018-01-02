2018 Movie Preview

× Expand The Commuter

It’s been a long year. In Game of Thrones terms, winter has most certainly come, leaving many important moral and political questions to consider. Can Trump sink any lower? Is our American democracy in danger of being compromised? Will the Kardashians ever go away? Hopefully, the worst is behind us and 2017 will not become the proverbial frying pan to 2018’s fire.

In the meantime, nothing squashes rational fear of nuclear annihilation and fiscal uncertainty like some exciting cinema-related anticipation. Looking ahead through April, there are more than a few upcoming film releases worthy of your attention and consideration (Phantom Thread, The Post and Paddington 2 have been purposefully omitted because each will garner reviews from yours truly in the following weeks).

The Commuter (Jan. 12): Director Jaume Collet-Serra (last seen terrorizing Blake Lively with a shark in The Shallows) returns with another revisionist Hitchcockian sprint starring favorite leading man Liam Neeson. Their latest slippery genre tale looks like a stylish exercise in emotional volatility and vehicular mayhem (à la Non-Stop), this time set almost entirely on a moving New York City light rail train. The close confines and temporal anxiety should provide a perfect breeding ground for narrative misdirection.

Proud Mary (Jan. 12): Taraji P. Henson deserves the acclaim for spitting venom in Empire and dropping wisdom in Hidden Figures. But those who remember her back from the Hustle & Flow days know she’s capable of being a bona fide complex badass. Hopefully, this throwback exploitation action joint about a rogue assassin looking for revenge gives Henson the starring role she deserves. The bad news is director Babak Najafi’s previous work (London Has Fallen, Easy Money) leaves much to be desired in the coherence department.

Black Panther (Feb. 16): For the most part, Marvel superhero films are tedium incarnate, not to mention heavily Caucasian. Director Ryan Coogler, who breathed new life into the Rocky franchise with Creed, looks to buck that trend with this ambitious origin story about the agile Wakandan prince (Chadwick Boseman) who must protect his technologically advanced African nation from terrorists led by a dangerous subversive (Michael B. Jordan).

Annihilation (Feb. 28): Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson star as scientists leading an expedition into an area where the laws of nature are turned upside down. From the trailers, Alex Garland’s sci-fi opus looks like a visually stunning and unapologetically intellectual follow-up to his Ex Machina. Early test screenings apparently left audiences dumbfounded and one unthinking executive scrambling to approve plot altering reshoots. Thankfully, forward producer Scott Rudin fought to keep the film’s creative integrity intact.

A Wrinkle in Time (March 9): All hail Ava DuVernay! The brilliant activist filmmaker of Selma and 13th adapts Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved fantasy novel for the big screen. Lush imagery, empowering themes and diverse casting make this coming-of-age story about a young girl traversing the cosmos in search of her scientist father one of this year’s most exciting big-budget entries. Side note: check out the beautiful Time magazine cover promoting the film.

× Expand Isle of Dogs

Isle of Dogs (March 23): Wes Anderson returns to the magical world of stop motion animation after his 2007 masterpiece Fantastic Mr. Fox. Here, the animal kingdom is once again his focus with this whimsical story of a young boy in search of his missing canine off the coast of Japan. Endless ironic/cute/earnest possibilities exist with this one, and a veritable who’s who of talent has been lined up to voice the pups: Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum and Harvey Keitel to name a few.

Unsane (March 23): It’s been nearly eight years since director Steven Soderbergh went full experimental with The Girlfriend Experience. His next effort looks to be just that as well, as it’s a low budget horror film shot entirely with an iPhone. Claire Foy (Netflix’s The Queen) stars as a disturbed woman involuntarily committed to an asylum where she begins to question whether her surroundings are real. Rounding out the cast are Juno Temple and Amy Irving in what looks to be an idiosyncratic riff on the classic psychodrama.

Ready Player One (March 30): Steven Spielberg has never met a big idea he couldn’t make bigger. Here, the director of Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark goes for broke in this gigantic adaption of Ernest Cline’s novel about a virtual reality world in creative upheaval. Tye Sheridan, the excellent young actor who previously starred in The Tree of Life and Joe, leads the interactive charge as the gamer that could end up saving the world. Look for plenty of meta-Easter eggs referencing icons of ‘80s nostalgia.

Lean on Pete (March 30): Garnering glowing reviews after its premiere at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, this tender character study revolves around the experiences of a teenager (Travis Fimmel) who spends his summer training and befriending a horse. But this won’t be your typical tearjerker; director Andrew Haigh has skillfully and frankly subverted melodrama tropes in his previous films Weekend and 45 Years. This one also co-stars Steve Buscemi and Chloë Sevigny.

You Were Never Really Here (April 6): Directing only her fourth feature in nearly two decades, Scottish auteur Lynne Ramsay conducts a symphony of art film mayhem with this dream-like descent into the New York City underworld. Joaquin Phoenix’s bearded killer-for-hire does his worst to rescue a politician’s daughter from becoming another victim of sex trafficking. Early word out of Cannes suggests that this elliptical, dreamy and brutally violent film will be highly divisive.

The Rider (April 13): Chloé Zhao’s Songs My Brothers Taught Me, a sobering social drama set on a Native American reservation, was one of 2015’s best debuts. The Chinese director’s sophomore effort returns to the American heartland where a stubborn young cowboy must come to grips with his masculine identity after a near fatal head injury. It will be fascinating to see how this talented filmmaker expands her interest in the cycles of western manhood.

Opening

I, Tonya: Margot Robbie plays disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in this nasty biopic that explores her brutally dysfunctional relationship with mother LaVona Golden (Allison Janney). Opens Friday, Jan. 5, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Film Center.

Insidious: The Last Key: Determined to beat this horror franchise to death, filmmaker Adam Robitel unleashes the third installment about a deadly paranormal force that just can’t stop haunting people.

One Time Only

The Hangover: Four friends experience a series of wild experiences while visiting Las Vegas for a bachelor party. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: John Cleese, Terry Jones and the Flying Circus gang skewer the King Arthur legend with this hilarious, low-budget satire. Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at the Ken Cinema.

This is the End: Meta goes biblical in this comedy where Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel play themselves trying to survive the apocalypse, as well as James Franco’s ego. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.