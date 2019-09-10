2019 Fall Movie Preview

× Expand A Hidden Life

After suffering through a summer blockbuster season dominated by sequels nobody wanted (Men in Black: International, Shaft) and Disney reboots most everyone hated (Aladdin, The Lion King), it looks like the fall awards season will be no less taxing, showcasing another onslaught of “serious” middlebrow fare and pandering adult content.

Then there’s Joker. Ideological battle lines are already being drawn over Todd Phillip’s controversial DC universe origin story (set for release in San Diego Oct. 4), which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the cackling, contorting criminal clown. Get ready for all of the hot takes. But one movie does not a release schedule make. There are some worthy titles to look out for, so here goes.

Tigers Are Not Afraid (Sept. 13): Issa Lopez’s gripping Narco fairy tale has been lauded by critics and horror icons alike (Guillermo del Toro and Stephen King are fans). It follows a group of orphaned Mexican children who find themselves caught between cartel henchman and restless ghosts. Pick your poison kiddos. Opens at the Digital Gym Cinema.

Ad Astra (Sept. 20): Very rarely does a filmmaker of James Gray’s esteem receive a Michael Bay-level budget, but that’s exactly what happened with this epic sci-fi project. Brad Pitt stars as a conflicted astronaut whose intergalactic mission turns out to be a lot more personal than he expected. The NYC-born director has a storied history with character-driven gems (The Immigrant, We Own the Night), so it will be fascinating to see how he melds that intimate style of filmmaking with classically operatic space imagery.

Judy (Sept. 27): There was a moment in time during the late 1990s and early 2000s when Renee Zellweger ruled Hollywood. Two decades later, the Oscar-winning actor will seek to recapture some of that clout by starring as another icon trying to rejuvenate their career—Judy Garland. Set three decades after the success of The Wizard of Oz, Rupert Goold’s breezy biopic traces a difficult time in Garland’s life as she wrestles with parental responsibilities, financial uncertainty and professional failure.

Pain and Glory (Oct. 11): Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s films are always personal, but none may be more so than his latest about a melancholic film director (played by Antonio Banderas) who begins reflecting on his past. Sure to be infused with the filmmaker’s lush pastel colors and heightened melodrama, this looks like another deeply yearning story about how art and life continuously converge in times of emotional distress.

Gemini Man (Oct. 11): Ever the genre hopper, Ang Lee makes his first true foray into the action film with this high-octane, high-concept thriller that pits super government assassin Will Smith against…his younger self (hello technology!). Shot at a higher frame rate (like Lee’s previous film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) and featuring audacious combat sequences, the film promises to be a singular big screen experience.

× Expand Parasite

Parasite (Oct. 25): In this biting and entertaining satire, two Korean families from different economic backgrounds engage in a destructive symbiotic relationship. Winner of this year’s coveted Palme d’Or award from the Cannes Film Festival, Bong Joon-ho’s latest is already one of the most revered films of the year.

Harriet (Nov. 1): On paper, this looks like another famous person biopic (about American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman) catered to middle-class Oscar voters. But with director Kasi Lemmons at the helm and the dynamic Cynthia Erivo in the lead, it promises to be something so much more. In a fair and just world, Lemmons would be a household name by now, but this will only be her fourth feature since debuting with the masterful Eve’s Bayou in 1997.

The Irishman (Nov. 1/Netflix Nov. 27): Martin Scorsese has assembled the gangster film version of Avengers with this massive 210-minute saga about the mysterious events and relationships that informed Jimmy Hoffa’s still unsolved disappearance. Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino will surely drop loads of f-bombs as mouthy thug trio at the film’s center.

Knives Out (Nov. 27): Before he was making Star Wars movies, Rian Johnson made wrote and directed snappy genre subversions like Brick and Looper. His latest, a whip smart detective yarn/murder mystery set on a lavish estate, looks to a welcome throwback in that vein. The film features an all-star cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Toni Collette and Michael Shannon.

Marriage Story (Nov. 6/Netflix Dec. 6): The slow-motion tragedy of modern divorce, as told through the competing perspectives of its adult participants. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play the warring couple and have already garnered significant buzz for their intense performances in director Noah Baunbach’s aching tragedy, which premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festival’s last week.

Dark Waters (Nov. 22): Very little is known about Todd Haynes’ latest film outside of the plot. Mark Ruffalo plays a defense attorney who uncovers disturbing evidence that connects a series of deaths to the actions of an American chemical company. While this sounds outside the realm of Haynes’ usual purview, the artist behind Safe, Carol and Wonderstruck, to name a few, deserves our attention no matter the genre or focus.

A Hidden Life (Dec. 13): If you read these pages regularly you know that a new Terrence Malick movie is a religious event for this writer. Here, the elusive American filmmaker fixates his prismatic gaze on the real-life story of Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), whose faith in country and humanity are tested after the Nazis invade his country. Refusing to pledge allegiance to fascism Defying, he becomes a tragic symbol for resistance. Bring your tissue.

Little Women (Dec. 25): Following up the success and critical acclaim of Ladybird, Greta Gerwig brings her particular brand of playful whimsy to the classic novel by Louis May Alcott. Featuring Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlan as the different March sisters, the film will most assuredly explore how these iconic characters challenge the gender and class distinctions place upon them by society.

Opening

Hustlers: An enterprising group of exotic dancers decide to turn the table on their wealthy customers with an elaborate con. Stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. Opens Friday, Sept. 13, in wide release.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice: A documentary about the life and career of musician Linda Ronstadt, who became the queen of “country rock” in the 1970s and 80s. Opens Friday, Sept. 13, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers – Carmel Mountain.

Official Secrets: Keira Knightley stars as a British whistleblower that leaked sensitive information about NSA operations to the press with the hopes of forcing the UN Security Council to sanction the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Opens Friday, Sept. 13, Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers – Carmel Mountain.

The Goldfinch: Based on the acclaimed novel by Donna Tartt, this drama is about a young boy who is taken in by a wealthy NYC family after his mother is killed during a bombing attack. Opens Friday, Sept. 13, in wide release.

Tigers Are Not Afraid: A spooky fairy tale about a group of orphaned children fighting for survival amidst cartel violence and menacing ghost forces. Opens Friday, Sept. 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

This is Not Berlin: 1980s Mexico City provides the backdrop to this coming-of-age tale about a teenager who becomes increasingly interested in the local music scene. Opens Friday, Sept. 13, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

One-Time Only

Questione di Karma: Giaocomo, the rich and quirky heir to his family’s fortune who deeply believes in reincarnation, thinks he sees his father again after meeting a stranger who is only interested only in money and heavily in debt. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

North by Northwest: Cary Grant’s advertising executive is mistaken for a spy by shady government forces and fights for his own survival in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to Sunday, Sept. 15, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Steam Room Stories: The most popular LGBT web series follows ran evil cosmetics mogul bent on acquiring an Encino gym that she believes sits atop a magical fountain. But the handsome patrons will do anything to save their beloved steam room from her clutches. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Mean Girls: Lindsay Lohan plays an unassuming high school student who becomes the pet project of a popular girl group known for their vindictiveness in this comedy written by Tina Fey. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.