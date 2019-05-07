2019 Summer Movie Preview

× Expand Shadow

Summer movie cycles typically resemble one long wave of momentum, hype and fandom that continuously crests for three months straight. The monetary success of each mega-tent pole feeds into the next, and in turn, molds the identity of an entire quarter’s worth of cinema through the lens of marketing and sales analytics.

But what if the upcoming 2019 version has already crashed before it has even begun? The capitalist gauntlet laid down by Avengers: Endgame—a movie readers may have heard of—has broken nearly every box office record imaginable and threatens to overshadow whatever Hollywood has in store for the foreseeable future.

Making matters worse (or better depending on your tolerance for expensive lowbrow genre fare), the future doesn’t look all that appealing at a glance. Still, there’s always something good on the horizon for those who know where to look.

Shadow (May 10): Zhang Yimou’s brutal tale of intrigue and revenge in an ancient Chinese royal kingdom demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Drenched in rain and infused with shades of varying gray, the film culminates slowly as devious generals and arrogant kings move minions around like chess pieces. All the plotting eventually erupts in vicious and ambitious swordplay, slathering the many puddles and cobblestones with gushing sprays of blood.

John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum (May 17): Keanu Reeves thrives when he plays unsettled characters who use violence to restore their internal balance. His starring role in this kinetic, spirited action franchise evokes that pattern perfectly. Former stunt performer Chad Stahelski returns to the directing chair for this third installment about the omnipresent hit man who shoots and slices his way through hordes of criminals all in the name of his murdered pooch. Will all the mayhem bring any resolution or peace?

Booksmart (May 24): Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is an R-rated comedy about two diligent high school seniors (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) who decide to spend their last night before graduation behaving very badly. Early buzz is positive and the raunchy trailer promises an epic all-nighter in the vein of Superbad and Dazed and Confused.

The Souvenir (May 31): Up to this point, the films of British auteur Joanna Hogg have mostly been relegated to prestige international film festivals and New York City art house cinemas. However, A24 (Moonlight, Lady Bird) is backing the release of The Souvenir—a new 1980s-set romance following a young film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) who falls in love with a charming grifter (Tom Burke)—so hopefully Hogg’s sublime work will be seen by a larger audience.

Late Night (June 7): The world of late night has long been accused of being too white and too male, a problematic legacy Nisha Ganatra’s new comedy takes on headfirst. Emma Thompson stars as the renowned television host who hires a woman of color (Mindy Kaling) to shake up the writer’s room of her flailing comedy show. It remains to be seen whether this one will pander to easy jokes about identity and race, or if it will truly get to the heart of cyclical corporate prejudices working to suppress certain professional communities.

The Dead Don’t Die (June 14): America’s deadpan poet laureate Jim Jarmusch brings his special brand of offbeat humor to the zombie film. Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez(!) headline a staggeringly deep cast of working class characters trying to defend their small rural town from the walking dead. This looks like the perfect genre sandbox for Jarmusch to upend our expectations about the horror of societal division.

Midsommar (July 3): Plenty of piercing audience screams resonated from last year’s summer screenings of the hit indie Hereditary (the loudest were from CityBeat’s own horror maestro Ryan Bradford). Director Ari Aster didn’t waste any time conjuring up his new nightmare about a young woman (the great Florence Pugh) who joins her boyfriend at a mysterious summer festival in the middle of nowhere. Come for the dread-inducing imagery, stay for the ritualistic sacrifice.

The Farewell (July 12): One of the surprise hits out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Lulu Wang’s dramedy starring Awkwafina deals with mortality in culturally specific ways. A Chinese-American family learns that their matriarch grandmother is dying of cancer and, instead of telling her, they stage a wedding so that everyone can say their goodbyes without unnecessarily passing on their grief. It could be this summer’s standout indie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (July 26): The release of every Quentin Tarantino film seems like an event because expectations and hot takes reach peak ridiculousness. His latest opus takes place in Los Angeles during the year of 1969, when Charles Manson and his acolytes committed atrocious acts of violence, and Hollywood itself was undergoing a chaotic transition out of the Golden Age. Mixing tones with reckless abandon, this looks to be another Tarantino genre gumbo, as well as an unpredictable slice of historical revisionism that could be a disaster or a masterpiece.

The Nightingale (Aug. 2): Jennifer Kent’s sterling 2014 debut, The Babadook, was an intimate and crushing horror film that marked the arrival of a daring new talent. Early reviews of her latest work suggest it wasn’t a fluke. Set in the early 19th century, the revenge yarn follows a female Irish convict who hunts down a British officer through the Tasmanian wilderness for committing atrocities against her family.

Blinded by the Light (Aug. 14): Thatcher-era Britain provides the backdrop for this coming-of-age musical about a Pakistani teenager who gets inspired by the music of Bruce Springsteen. Director Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like Beckham) knows how to balance sentiment with frank conversations about identity and culture, so this should be good fun.

Opening

Family: Socially inept Kate is tasked with babysitting her equally awkward niece, but things go from bad to worse when the girl runs away. Opens Friday, May 10, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Hail, Satan?: Director Penny Lane documents the creative marketing and activism efforts by members of the Satanic Temple, whose public protests challenge corruption and religious intolerance. Opens Friday, May 10, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Poms: Diane Keaton and Pam Grier headline this comedy about a group of women who decide to form a cheer squad at their retirement home. Opens Friday, May 10, in wide release.

Rafiki: Two young women fall in love despite the many social and familial challenges that face them in modern Nairobi. Opens Friday, May 10, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

Shadow: Power plays and manipulations turn an ancient Chinese court into an emotional and physical battleground in the latest film from director Zhang Yimou (Hero). Opens Friday, May 10, at AMC La Jolla Village Cinemas and AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

The Hustle: A con artist duo (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) decide to use their talents of manipulation to get back at all the rotten men who’ve done them wrong over the years. Opens Friday, May 10, in wide release.

Tolkien: This biopic explores the early life of famed author J.R.R. Tolkien, who would go on to write the Lord of the Rings trilogy and change fantasy fiction forever. Opens Friday, May 10, in wide release.