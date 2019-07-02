A ‘Maiden’ voyage worth remembering

× Expand Maiden

Tracy Edwards was tired of being told no when she finally decided to recruit an all-women sailing team for the 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World Race. A nomad who fell in love with boating while working on a charter service, she had endured years of rampant sexism and inequality while unsuccessfully trying to break through rigid gender barriers in the male-dominated sport.

Maiden, a moving and traditionally structured documentary named after the team’s sturdy vessel, chronicles this tumultuous journey using a standard combination of archival footage and talking head interviews. Often stylistically banal, director Alex Holmes’ film focuses more on the historical and social importance of Edwards’ achievement.

Edwards confronted the limitations of patriarchal tradition at every turn of her life. An abusive stepfather marred her childhood, and early attempts to become a sailor were met with dismissive responses from condescending captains.

This scorn continues, both from journalists and rivals, once Edwards assembles her team. Most of these characters are interviewed at length for the film and reminisce about the difficulties of finding funding, differences in leadership tactics, dips in morale, and the gritty details from their grueling nine-month race that charts the length of the globe.

Grainy video footage from the race itself gives Maiden its immediacy. This is where Edwards and her crew were forced to forget all of the swirling drama surrounding the voyage and focus on one elemental concern: survival. It is here that the doc becomes something more than an activist or sports documentary, but rather a classic tale of camaraderie on the high seas, a narrative arc that’s always been filtered through a man’s perspective.

In that sense, Maiden (opening Friday, July 5 at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) doesn’t need to be formally subversive to be daring. Like Edwards herself, the film is relentlessly in step with the cycles of competition, of which gender should play no role.

Opening

Maiden: A sports documentary about the first all-female sailing team to compete in the famed Whitbread Round the World Race that had been previously dominated by men. Opens Friday, July 5, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Midsommar: Dani (Florence Pugh) decides to join a trip to Sweden with friends who are researching mid-summer festivals, but their rural hosts have other plans. Opens Wednesday, July 3, in wide release.

Ophelia: This new spin on Shakespeare’s Hamlet looks at the tragedy from the perspective of young Ophelia played by Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). Opens Friday, July 5, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Spider-Man: Far From Home: The latest Marvel film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees Spider-Man (Tom Holland) battling evil forces while on a school vacation in London. Opened Tuesday, July 2, in wide release.

The Proposal: Artist Jill Magid tries to recover the works of architect Luis Barragán from a Swiss bunker in this riveting doc about democratizing access to art. Opens Friday, July 5, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Quiet One: A documentary about Bill Wyman, a founding member of The Rolling Stones and whose quiet demeanor set him apart from fellow bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Opens Friday, July 5, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Wild Rose: Jessie Buckley stars as a Scottish ex-con who wants to make it as a country music star in this drama from director Tom Harper. Opens Friday, July 5, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

Napoleon Dynamite: This cult comedy follows a spiritless teenager who tries to help his friend win the class presidency. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Downtown.

The Princess Bride: Cary Elwes stars as the heroic swordsman who must save his kidnapped beloved from evil medieval henchmen in Rob Reiner’s comedic fantasy film. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 7 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Point Break: A hothead young FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) infiltrates a bank robbery crew of surfers planning a heist in Los Angeles. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

The Mask of Fu Manchu and The Most Dangerous Game: The sinister Dr. Fu Manchu (Boris Karloff) and his equally devious daughter, Fah Lo See (Myrna Loy), clash with a British expedition that has set out in search of Genghis Khan’s tomb in the first feature, while a big game hunter becomes the prey in the second film of the day. Double feature screening begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema.

Silent Running: Ecologist Freeman Lowell (Bruce Dern) maintains a greenhouse on a space station in order to preserve various plants for future generations, but he rebels after he is ordered to destroy the greenhouse in favor of carrying cargo. Screens at 7:30 p.m. July 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

50 Years of Fabulous: An activist documentary that recounts the rich and important history of the Imperial Council, the oldest LGBTQ charity organization in the world.

Presented by FilmOut San Diego, it screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

The Sandlot: A group of friends obsessed with playing baseball spend one long summer together in the 1950s. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.