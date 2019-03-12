A preview of the San Diego Latino Film Festival

× Expand Too Late to Die Young

Hollywood and pop international cinema have a bad habit of placing complex emotions like loneliness, anger and heartbreak into neatly constructed narrative packages. Therefore, any film festival worth its salt dedicates programming space to those diverse artistic voices that challenge these tidy preconceptions about the human experience.

Now celebrating its 26th year, the San Diego Latino Film Festival does just that with a dense, 11-day schedule of features, documentaries and shorts from around the world. Whether exploring the Chicano-American experience or perspectives of female directors, this dynamic film program highlights the vast scope and ambition of modern Latinx cinema.

Dominga Sotomayor’s Tarde Para Morir Joven (Too Late to Die Young) and Federico Veiroj’s Belmonte are two standouts that examine conflicted characters at unique crossroads in their respective lives. While set in two very different locations, each film addresses changing identity through the lens of emotional and physical isolation, navigating tricky psychological terrain in the process.

Set in rural Chile during the early 1990s, Tarde Para Morir Joven follows inhabitants of an independent commune living comfortably off the grid. Their biggest practical concerns are related to infrastructure, specifically electricity and water lines. The collection of families interact in much the same way suburban neighbors would; on the surface everyone gets along, but petty grievances and jealousies arise during social gatherings and what could be seen as the commune equivalent of HOA meetings.

Most interactions are witnessed from the perspective of children who’ve either been born into this lifestyle or forcibly relocated by parents who’ve become fed up with urban living. Much like her superb 2012 debut feature, De Jueves a Domingo (Thursday Till Sunday), Sotomayor’s film tries to make sense of the complicated world from this particular vantage point.

Teenagers Sofia (Demian Hernández) and Lucas (Antar Machado) come to represent the tension between adolescence and adulthood, experiencing unrequited love, confusion and sadness in equal measure. Carla (Magdalena Tótoro), a pragmatic tween who loses her beloved dog in the first sequence, evokes the measured resilience one would expect from the grownups who’ve decided to disavow society altogether.

Collisions with the outside world reveal a Chile still recovering from the Pinochet dictatorship and the national traumas it caused. Sotomayor’s young characters are also in flux, questioning family dynamics, embracing hormonal mood swings and defying contradictions perpetuated by their parents. All of these swirling ideas come to a head in the film’s ravishing and revelatory final sequence that handily bests the forest fire in Roma.

By comparison, Belmonte is a Uruguayan character study that considers a situation far more potentially tragic. Its lead character, a successful artist and failed family man named Javier (Gonzalo Delgado), has become consumed by the collapse of his marriage and a growing disconnect from other family members. He sulks and stews, wearing defeat openly for all to see. Only his precocious young daughter Celeste (Olivia Molinaro Eijo) brings out any sparks of joy.

As with his previous films, A Useful Life and The Apostate, Veiroj blends deadpan humor and deep pathos to create a personal headspace mired by self-destructive stagnation. Despite Javier’s ornery and defeatist attitude, it’s easy to relate to his struggle since he’s essentially been left behind by all of the people who matter. While it remains unclear exactly why this has happened (circumstances? Pride? Guilt?), his deep-seeded pain is palpable and universal.

Like with many insecure male characters ravished by doubt, Javier experiences an epiphany only when he stops blaming others for his unhappiness. Belmonte complements this journey with some magical touches and singular flourishes, stylistic anomalies that seem to be inspired by Celeste’s verve and affection for her father. They are so much closer than Javier realizes, and all of his anxiety seems rooted in the futile notion that one can control life’s inevitable shifts.

The San Diego Latino Film Festival will open Thursday, March 14 and runs through Sunday, March 24, at the AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas and Digital Gym Cinema. For more information visit sdlatinofilm.com.