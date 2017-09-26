Acts of service connect ‘Ex Libris’ and ‘The Unknown Girl’

× Expand Ex Libris - The New York Public Library

The collective strength of any community can be traced back to the successes and failures of its social institutions. Oftentimes, these institutions are seen as monolithic entities and depicted as inefficient bureaucracies rather than hallmarks of public service. Combatting this impression are the impassioned civil servants working (and subverting) from within the system. Collectively, they exhibit the courage to push an agenda where the welfare of people precedes all other priorities.

Two new films by master directors, both opening at the Digital Gym Cinema on Friday, Sept. 29, examine the tireless work of such relentless individuals, albeit through very different lenses.

Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: The New York Public Library doesn’t center on one particular person but a single ideology shared by a collective of professionals: that education is a right, not a privilege. Like most of the director’s work, it is an epic documentary that feels consistently intimate. Clocking in at over three hours but passing by in a flash, the film seamlessly drifts from one intimate conversation to another, tirelessly scanning the rhythmic intricacies of multiple library branches with different financial needs and community stakeholders.

Similar to Wiseman’s National Gallery and At Berkeley, Ex Libris confronts the challenges and policy changes inherent to running a mega-non-profit in the digital age. Lengthy staff meetings about budget allocations, digital equality and marketing reveal what has become a delicate balancing act of sustaining programs while developing new initiatives to target underserved audiences. The push-pull between private sponsorship and public needs also becomes a recurring theme, bridging challenges of identity and purpose with the library’s historical origins dating back to billionaire Andrew Carnegie.

Not surprisingly, the film’s most stirring moments occur while watching various library programs in action. Captive audiences listen to lively interviews with Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Ta-Nehisi Coates that touch on subjects ranging from philosophy and artistic inspiration to black disenfranchisement and historical revisionism. While these larger events take place at the famed Schwarzman Building in Midtown Manhattan, musical recitals, job expos, student learning groups and early child development sing-a-longs unfold at smaller branches in Queens, the Bronx and Harlem. In Wiseman’s mind, glitzy soirees and grassroots organizing events are equal parts of the same organism.

Wiseman’s patient, curious camera pays the same respect to its subjects as they do to each other. People listen attentively without interruption or applaud as ideas are presented, an almost alien construct nowadays. The loud, hectic world may still exist, but Ex Libris refuses to accept that cynicism or dismissiveness should be the status quo. At its core, this is a hopeful film concerned with the equal proliferation and access of information, or as one library director says, “quality content,” a term that has infinite definitions. And while there may be many strategies and pathways toward achieving this goal, human compassion and empathy remain the constant of which all worthy partnerships, collaborations and presentations are built.

× Expand The Unknown Girl

If Ex Libris surveys institutional machinations from an objective perch, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s The Unknown Girl does so subjectively through the perspective of one conflicted young woman. Dr. Jenny Davin (Adèle Haenel) is just beginning her career in the medical field, covering low-income patients at her mentor’s community clinic before moving her talents to an upscale practice. During one particularly grueling day of appointments, Jenny hears the front door buzzer nearly an hour after closing time. Jenny orders her assistant Julien (Olivier Bonnaud) not to answer the door, a decision with consequences that will reverberate throughout the film.

The next day police come calling about a dead body found near Jenny’s office and, sure enough, security footage reveals that it was the same person looking for refuge the night before. Wracked with guilt, Jenny begins her own investigation into the incident with the hopes of identifying the Jane Doe. This pursuit inevitably alters her priorities and she’s drawn closer to a community in need and further away from a career defined by ambition and politics.

On the surface, The Unknown Girl might not seem as political or stylistically immediate as some of the Dardenne brothers’ most critically acclaimed work. But to dismiss it as merely conventional would be wrongheaded; it’s a deeply felt and nuanced drama fueled by subtle acts of empathy. As Jenny makes a number of house calls to sickly community members, she embodies the ideal patient advocate that stands up against the impersonal greed of for-profit medical practices.

Central to this idea is the act of listening. Similarly to Wiseman’s fly-on-the-wall approach, the Dardennes value duration as it relates to diagnosis. Jenny doesn’t just assess her patients; she actually spends time getting to know them, stepping in when necessary to make their lives better. Pity has nothing to do with her motives, as she is driven more by the spirit of community, much like the ground-level librarians and program managers of Ex Libris.

The Unknown Girl has a thing for phone calls, intercoms and voicemails, as if to recognize that in the digital age all forms of communication must be strong in order to serve the public. But nothing can replace the power of face-to-face communication. The absence of one such interaction provides the film with its fateful inciting incident, giving Jenny’s determined activism a haunted quality. Every other conversation has an element of subdued urgency founded in human concern.

The graceful final moments of The Unknown Girl evoke the parting words of author Edmund de Waal, who quotes Jewish chemist and writer Primo Levi at the end of Ex Libris: “ The manner of what we make defines us.” Both films agree that institutional service should not be separate from the humanity it takes to do the job well. One will not thrive without the other.

Opening

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library: Frederick Wiseman's latest epic documentary explores the various branches, programs, and patrons of the New York Public Library. Opens Friday, Sept. 29, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Unknown Girl: A social justice drama about a young community doctor who tries to discover the identity of a woman who died mysteriously near her clinic. Opens Friday, Sept. 29, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

