Art and experience converge in ‘20th Century Women’

× Expand 20th Century Women

I spent five years living in picturesque Santa Barbara. Flanked by the Pacific Ocean on one side and the imposing Santa Ynez Mountains on the other, it can sometimes resemble a bubble where the outside world seems but a distant memory. Set almost entirely in the coastal California city circa 1979, 20th Century Women, which opens Friday, Jan. 20, understands such prevailing winds of blissful isolation, and the desperate need to break free from it.

Primarily concerned with the singular relationship between single mother Dorothea (Annette Bening) and her 15-year-old son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), director Mike Mills’ lovely film also doubles as stylish reckoning with the impending realities of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Punk rock may have momentarily overtaken disco as the “it” genre, but the movement has already begun to splinter. Feminist texts like Our Bodies, Ourselves speak truth to power regarding gender. Jimmy Carter’s “Crisis of Confidence” speech is a prescient warning against Kardashian-era self indulgence.

Films, novels and other cultural artifacts are specifically referenced throughout 20th Century Women to highlight the moment they make an impact on specific characters. Relationships between art and experience make a profound impact on Jamie specifically, who has entered a period in his life where rebellion and sex feel like the next step in his evolution. Worried by her son’s pubescent whims, Dorothea overzealously recruits his best friend Julie (Elle Fanning) and one of their tenants, Abbie (Greta Gerwig), to help ensure that he grows up a good man.

Sentimental on paper, 20th Century Women’s central conceit is executed with grace and wit. The characters orbit each other at just the right moment, influencing and shattering preconceptions about identity, personality and desire. The young vigorously break free of the bubble, while the old continue to subvert from within. That’s life, a constant renovation.

Opening

Paterson: Director Jim Jarmusch’s new film takes place in Paterson, New Jersey, where a bus driver named Paterson (Adam Driver) goes about his daily life writing poetry inspired by William Carlos Williams’ book on poetry, Paterson.

Split: In M. Night Shyamalan’s new film, a man (James McAvoy) with 24 different personalities kidnaps three women in order to obey the demands of an as yet revealed dominant personality waiting to take hold.

The Ardennes: In Belgium’s official entry to the 89th Annual Academy Awards, two estranged brothers continue their long-gestating rivalry after one of them is released from prison. Screens through Thursday, Jan. 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Eagle Huntress: Aisholpan, a 13-year-old girl, trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter, a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. Screens through Thursday, Jan. 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Founder: The true story of how Ray Kroc (played by Michael Keaton) maneuvered himself into buying the McDonald’s burger chain and then turned it into a fast food empire.

xXx 3: The Return of Xander Cage: Vin Diesel returns as the high-flying stunt man-turned spy who comes out of self-imposed exile to recover a sinister weapon that can control every military satellite.

One Time Only

Hot Tub Time Machine: A group of friends attending a ski resort are whisked back decades by a malfunctioning time machine and tasked with reliving a very rowdy night. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Girl on the Train: Emily Blunt plays an alcoholic who becomes obsessed with her ex-husband’s new life. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Donnie Darko: A disaffected teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) living in 1980s suburbia is visited by a mysterious bunny and begins to dabble in time travel. Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park.

Dark Star: John Carpenter’s debut film is a satiric look at the problems experiences by a bumbling crew of astronauts set on a mission to destroy rogue planets. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Princess Bride: Rob Reiner’s charming fairy tale about fairy tale follows a young man’s attempts to save his beloved from a host of different adversaries. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.