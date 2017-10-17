Art has a price in ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’

× Expand David Appleby Goodbye Christopher Robin

The enchanting qualities of Ashdown Forest in Sussex—the inspiration for Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred-acre wood—are on full display from the beginning of Goodbye Christopher Robin. Exaggerated camera moves ascend through thick foliage rustling in the wind as blinding sunbeams dart between branches. It is a luminous place devoid of unnatural noise where children can get lost in their imaginations. That’s exactly what happens to the sprightly young son of author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), who decides to relocate his family after growing weary of London social circles and comedic playwriting in the years following World War I.

A veteran of “the war to end all wars,” Milne suffers from bouts of PTSD and hopes the countryside move will quiet his demons. This idea sounds absolutely dreadful to party girl wife Daphne (Margot Robbie), who’s much more interested in frequenting speakeasies and debutante balls than being domesticated. Both parents are strangers to their eight-year-old son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), who up to this point has been raised by a dutiful nanny named Olive (Kelly Macdonald).

Simon Curtis’ unmemorable biopic doesn’t flinch from painting the elder Milnes in a slightly negative light. They are often selfish, delusional and narrow-minded about parenting responsibilities. Signs of life appear when Daphne leaves for a self-imposed sabbatical back in the city, giving Milne and Christopher Robin the chance to bond. From these freeing experiences, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and company are born.

It is here that Goodbye Christopher Robin develops something akin to a warm-hearted soul. This fleeting period of smiles and laughter eventually give way to the toxic culture of fame when Milne’s book takes on mass appeal. Curtis tries to weave in anti-war sentiments, class division and the damning privilege of wealth. It all feels like too much weight for a film that quite serviceably laments the inevitable bastardization of childhood magic by the adult world.

Opening

Bullets, Fangs, and Dinner at 8: Local Matthew Rocca directs and stars in this biting horror film about a vampire posing as a priest who creates a cult of people thirsty for blood. Opens Friday, Oct. 20, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Geostorm: Gerard Butler apparently plays a scientist responsible for creating a network of satellites protecting Earth from extreme weather events. When the system goes down, only he can save the planet. Sounds fun, right?

GI Film Festival: This event presents a series of films that bring the stories of America’s military to the big screen through fiction and documentary films. Runs from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at various San Diego venues. For more information visit gifilmfestivalsd.org.

Goodbye Christopher Robin: The story of author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), who created Winnie the Pooh after witnessing his son Christopher Robin find peace and tranquility in the Ashdown Woods in Sussex.

La Habitación (Tales of Mexico): In this anthology film, eight directors capture 100 years of Mexican history through the eyes of individuals who have occupied the same room at different time periods. Opens Friday, Oct. 20, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Only the Brave: A group of elite firefighters risk their lives to protect a historic town from massive wildfires in this true story based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Stars Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly and Taylor Kitsch.

The Florida Project: Sean Baker’s dreamy, frantic comedy about young ruffians running amok takes place in and around the kitschy motels hiding in the shadows of Orlando’s Disney theme parks.

The Snowman: Michael Fassbender stars as a police detective who must solve a series of grisly murders perpetrated by a snow-obsessed killer in this thriller from director Tomas Alfredson.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween: The characters made famous by Tyler Perry’s series of comedies attend a campground haunted by monsters. Scary indeed.

Walking Out: Matt Bomer (Magic Mike) stars in this riveting emotional thriller about an estranged father and son who are forced to rely on one another to survive an unforgiving wilderness. Opens Friday, Oct. 20, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Charade: Cary Grant tries to woo Audrey Hepburn in this suave caper comedy about a missing fortune and the dangerous men who want it. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 21, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The mayor of Halloween Town tries to integrate his residents with Christmas Town, causing mass confusion in Tim Burton’s stop motion classic. Screens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Marriot Marquis San Diego.

The Thing: Set in the frigid wild of Antarctica, John Carpenter’s horror film follows a group of weary scientists who discover a devastating alien life form that can jump from person to person. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

They Live: In John Carpenter’s Reagan-era masterpiece, a drifter (played with panache by wrestler Roddy Piper) discovers a conspiracy by non-human aliens who have infiltrated American society in the guise of wealthy yuppies. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Don’t Torture a Duckling: When several young boys are brutally murdered in a small southern Italian village, the superstitious locals react with ignorance and violence. Screens at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 and 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.