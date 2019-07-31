‘At War’ presents working class strife in blunt terms

Effective class dramas decline the urge to turn their subjects into martyrs. Director Stéphane Brizé proved as much with 2015’s The Measure of a Man, scrutinizing relevant social issues in modern France through the conflicted perspective of an unemployed blue-collar family man played by Vincent Lindon. This moving and subtle film respects the audience enough not to be obvious in its critique of unfeeling capitalist forces.

Brizé’s clanging new protest film, At War, falls short of that mark. It depicts the lengthy battle between striking union workers and their shady corporate managers in the most unequivocal terms possible. Laurent Amédéo (Lindon) personifies this aggressive and confrontational style as the head mouthpiece for the nearly 1,100 employees of Perrin Industries in Agen, who are told their plant will be permanently shuttering due to increased competition.

The German corporation that owns the plant signed an agreement with the workers two years previous in order to avoid this very scenario, asking them to work more and get paid less, as well as forfeit all their bonuses and benefits. So the closure sends shockwaves through an industry town already on the verge of economic collapse.

Jumping between street demonstrations, angry protest marches and tense meetings, At War remains at the ground level of a prolonged struggle. In the beginning, multiple union leaders share Laurent’s enraged sense of activism, and the group presents a formidable presence during heated negotiations with various levels of corporate lackeys well-versed in the art of gaslighting and condescension.

Aside from referencing scraps of personal information regarding Laurent’s family situation, Brizé divulges very little about the lives of any characters beyond their surface level ideological motivations. This makes for a banal panorama of stock personalities, some of whom become conveniently spineless once the exhaustion of constant protest begins to take a toll.

Under these trying circumstances, At War is most interesting when it asks this question: Can compromise really be achieved when money supersedes people? This is, of course, an age-old question that’s been around in some form or fashion for centuries. Many of the film’s best sequences revolve around this dilemma, and underneath it all lives the boiling specter of violence ready to spill out.

Still, Laurent and his allies constantly urge their angry contingent to refrain from violence and to “fight smart.” Brizé’s protracted dialogue sequences are tongue-lashings of the highest order, and they provide a vessel for these tensions during crucial parleys where structure and etiquette fall apart at the slightest change in tone.

At War builds toward a pivotal meeting between Laurent’s now divided collective and the German CEO of their company. Thankfully, Brizé doesn’t soften the gutting reality that sometimes being face to face with your opponent is worse than getting ignored all together. Eventually, one runs out of minions to demonize and must confront the fact that corrupt institutions are harrowingly effective at destroying momentum.

As an actor, Lindon is at his best when he’s quietly stewing, but this brutish performance affords very few opportunities to do more with less. This makes sense considering the film’s brazen downer of an ending. In the final moments, Brizé makes it blatantly clear Laurent lacks dimension only because he’s been stripped of it by societal injustice.

In the end, it feels like a cop out. Brizé commits the mortal sin of simplifying a complicated situation where economics and empathy collide in multiple ways. If only At War (opening Friday, Aug. 2, at Digital Gym Cinema) took a moment to present the personal ripples created by lengthy class combat instead of simply relying on rigid assertions about greed and selflessness.

While the inherent rage of At War is necessary, so to is some fundamental understanding of the character’s deeper motivations. By stripping this story of any nuance, Brizé dips his toes into the iconography of propaganda.