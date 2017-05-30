Auditioning and remembering in ‘Casting JonBenet’

× Expand Casting JonBenet

Occasionally it’ll be worth discussing a notable streaming-only title in these pages, and Netflix’s Casting JonBenet fits the bill. Director Kitty Green’s strange and darkly funny doc/fiction hybrid revisits the famous murder of JonBenet Ramsey through a collage of candid interviews. The subjects are actors auditioning for parts in a new film about the case. At first, each performer seems like they are starring in their own Christopher Guest comedy, spouting off gossip and conjecture about the Ramsey family and the bungled police investigation.

But Casting JonBenet gradually evolves into something more profound. The subjects begin to open up, relating their own past experiences with the people they hope to portray. Sometimes their anecdotes center on trauma, and other times they are more playful in nature. The cumulative effect is an exploration of how actors (of all quality) humanize their subjects by looking inward. One woman equates performing with telling the truth, and her correlation becomes crucial during the film’s more confessional moments.

Collectively, the interview subjects allow Green an opportunity to consider a public consensus that resides somewhere between fact and fiction. Tragedy seems to inspire this kind of flawed psychological community space, and Casting JonBenet embraces the fog created by misinformation through its glossy cinematic style. Smooth tracking shots and symphonic music cues define cheesy reenactments starring the chosen few. Where does history end and reality begin?

Casting JonBenet ends with a hypnotic montage featuring every actor who auditioned for Patsy and John Ramsey in a multi-room, open-faced set. We see them momentarily caught in different modes of performance, a striking visual allegory for fractured memory and perception. “People are quick to judge,” says one woman of the Ramseys. But Green’s film slows this process down to a crawl, blurring the distinction between people occupying both sides of the crime scene tape.

Opening

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie: Apparently this is a movie that exists. Based on the surely hilarious series of children’s novels.

Churchill: In the days leading up to D-Day, tensions mount for Britain’s Prime Minister (Brian Cox).

Manifesto: Cate Blanchett portrays 13 different characters in this experimental drama from director Julian Rosenfeldt. Opens Friday, June 2, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki: This lovely romance is based on the true story of Finnish boxer Olli Mäki, who met his wife while training for the 1962 Featherweight Championship fight against American Davey Moore. Opens Friday, June 2, at the Ken Cinema.

Wonder Woman: The famous DC superhero gets her own origin story in this action packed film by director Patty Jenkins (Monster). Chris Pine co-stars as a dashing young American serviceman.

One Time Only

Sixteen Candles: Molly Ringwald stars as a teenager who suffers multiple embarrassments leading up to her sixteenth birthday. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Rear Window: A globetrotting photographer (Jimmy Stewart) recuperating from a broken leg thinks he sees his neighbor commit murder. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 1 and 2, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Singin’ in the Rain: Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds shake a leg in this classic comedy about a silent film production making the transition to sound. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills

Kiki’s Delivery Service: Hayao Miyazaki’s fantastic animation follows a young witch who spends a year of mandatory independence trying to start an air courier operation. Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Ken Cinema.

Almost Famous: When high school music critic William Miller (Patrick Fugit) goes on tour with a hot new band he finds himself caught up in the rock n’ roll lifestyle. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.