Bad decisions are contagious in ‘It Comes at Night’

Spending time in the woods can be terrifying. The eerie quiet and compromised sight lines allow one’s imagination to run wild. Horror films such as The Blair Witch Project and Evil Dead capitalize on this tension in different ways, using endless forest horizons to elicit feelings of total fear and vulnerability. Cut off from civilization and all sense of direction, frazzled characters experience stressful scenarios that test their humanity.

Initially, Trey Edward Shults’ It Comes at Night appears headed down a similar narrative path. Paul (Joel Edgerton) and his wife Sarah (Carmen Ejogo) live off the grid in a massive cabin with their teenage son Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Some unknown virus has ravaged the world, forcing them to create a makeshift homestead in isolation. There’s no explanation about the deadly pathogen’s origin or how it’s transmitted. But Shults highlights the plague-like symptoms during a brutal cold open in which the family’s maternal grandfather, riddled with boils and vomiting tar-colored blood, spends his final waking moments in a dark cloud of madness.

Despite their best efforts to retain some sense of routine, the family is immediately rustled again when an intruder breaks in at the dead of night. Scavenging to feed his own family, Will (Christopher Abbott) begs Paul for his life being interrogated. The two men decide to join forces and bring both families together under the same roof, safety in numbers and such. But this decision complicates matters even more, since it’s never clear whether Will and his wife Kim (Riley Keough) are being truthful about their past.

Set deep inside a matrix of massive trees and thick brush, the film effectively captures a foreboding sense of seclusion. Many early scenes contain long stretches of quiet, which makes any jolt of noise seem all the more jarring. Similarly to his previous film Krisha, Shults employs smooth long takes that promote extreme anxiety. These shots are even more unsettling at night, when the solid flood of Paul’s flashlight nervously scans the pitch-black surroundings.

It Comes at Night becomes much less fulfilling when it decides to force feed questions of morality and sacrifice. The tenuous relationship between new acquaintances reaches critical mass after a brief honeymoon period, and Shults jumps at the chance to burn down this fleeting utopia. Travis experiences the prolonged psychological siege while battling raging hormones and lucid nightmares. Both passive observer and the film’s virtuous center, he remains a confounding and often irritating character trapped between identities.

Paul and Will eventually cordon off their families from each other, the first domino to drop that undermines any hope for mutual trust. It becomes increasingly evident that the film is more character study than horror, ditching jump scares and gore for slow burn melodrama. On paper this sounds like a fresh exploration of the thriller genre, but It Comes at Night wears its tragedy far too proudly. Shults only seems to know the language of oppressive force, foreshadowing violence with handy cutaways to pictures of happier days and suffocating the score with moody drumbeats.

Anyone familiar with Krisha’s intolerable theatrics and visual grandstanding shouldn’t be surprised that It Comes at Night devolves into heavy-handed moralism. In one close-up after another, the film keeps fixating on guilt-ridden eyes, hammering home a motif that is both redundant and superfluous. We get it: People are bad and the road to hell is paved with good intentions. The woods themselves remain an intoxicating force throughout but are glossed over for the simplistic internal strife of the characters. In doing so Shults makes an egregious directorial mistake, completely wasting the atmospheric landscape that speaks volumes about terror with but a gust of wind.