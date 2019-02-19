Ball don’t lie, but people do in ‘High Flying Bird’

× Expand High Flying Bird

As a cultural and sporting entity, the National Basketball Association represents a unique cross-section in which capitalism, race, entertainment and politics all intersect. Within that space is an inherent tension between the players (predominantly young Black men) and controlling owners (mostly old white men), who each have different stakes in a wildly popular game that has become increasingly star-driven.

Steven Soderbergh’s High Flying Bird takes place during a moment when this business relationship has indefinitely stagnated in the form of a lockout, echoing the last major NBA work stoppage in 2011. Sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) is starting to feel the economic and emotional pinch from this prolonged stalemate. Complicating matters even more, his latest rookie client Erick Scott (Melvin Gregg) has made some poor financial decisions during the league’s downtime.

Lunching high atop the New York City streets in a posh glass tower, the two men share a panicked exchange during a speedy opening sequence. Tarell Alvin McCraney’s ankle-breaking script is full of verbal crossovers and around-the-backs, mirroring the fast pace of the game itself. Filming once again using an iPhone and professional lenses, Soderbergh accentuates the greys and blues of swanky urban spaces devoid of personality.

In fact, the only location with any warmth is the South Bronx community gym where legendary player and coach Spence (Bill Duke) trains the next generation of ballplayers. Otherwise, the film is set largely in corporate lobbies and boardrooms that appear entirely temporary; Ray’s corporate lackey of a boss (Zachary Quinto) nearly disappears into the dark hues of his own corner office.

Ray and his overqualified assistant Sam (Zazie Beetz) both move and speak so quickly, it’s easy to miss the details of their lifeless surroundings. But each room evokes the nomadic lifestyle of behind-the-scenes professionals moving just as fast the athletes they represent.

Because High Flying Bird unfolds at such a rapid clip, it takes an active viewer to notice and appreciate all of its subtle virtues. The core story revolves around Ray’s attempts to strategically protect his client by orchestrating situations that challenge the NBA’s owner-friendly business model. Without going into too much detail about the brilliant specifics, these subversive moves help disrupt paradigms that promote systemic inequality and disenfranchisement.

Through their various actions and intentions, Ray, Sam and Spence are each positioned as different kinds of mentors for professionals of color who can easily be manipulated by the business of sports. Soderbergh includes interviews with actual NBA players (Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell and Reggie Jackson), providing immediate real world context for the pressures that Erick experiences with money, online representation and public opinion.

From this vantage point, Soderbergh and McCraney create one of the finest sports films about the art of teaching. The intense stressors that young athletes face are often ignored because of the high rewards associated with superstardom. High Flying Bird never forgets that these players are people first, and not merely X’s and O’s on a dry erase board.

Genre films of this ilk tend to simplify the perspective of talented Black athletes, relegating them to clichés and stereotypes. But High Flying Bird does just the opposite by centering its entire narrative on the importance of education and leadership. “Don’t let ’em fool ya,” Ray advises Erick at one point. This advice doesn’t just relate to the owners or media, but anyone who’s looking to capitalize on someone’s talent without consent.

High Flying Bird (which is currently streaming on Netflix) makes the case that without passionate stakeholders invested in both the past and present of basketball, the game’s future identity will be forever at risk. Instilling such urgency and agency in young NBA players (especially players of color) from draft day on becomes a political act of necessary revolt. It’s the difference between controlling your own destiny and falling prey to outdated systems of bureaucracy and licensing that echo power dynamics of white supremacy.