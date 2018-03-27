Barks of resistance in ‘Isle of Dogs’

× Expand Isle of Dogs

Canines have never fared well in Wes Anderson’s films. Remember the tragic fate of poor Buckley in The Royal Tenenbaums? Or how about three-legged pup Cody, who gets permanently separated from his mariner family in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou? Often it appears these dog characters must perish or suffer so that their human masters can learn the virtues of humility. Man’s best friend making the ultimate sacrifice.

Instead of tiptoeing around these themes further, Anderson’s new stop-motion marvel Isle of Dogs explores them overtly, even going so far as to create an entire alternate universe where the civil rights, emotions and desires of hounds organically overlap with our own. Set in the fictional city of Magasaki on the Japanese archipelago, the film introduces a longstanding mythical battle of supremacy between dogs and cats that dates back centuries.

Before domestication, these animals duked it out over which direction society would take, one side honorable and the other corrupt. Human factions have since taken up their cause, with the feline-backed clan represented heavily in local government. When a major outbreak of dog flu and snout fever hits, Mayor Kobayashi (voiced by Kunichi Nomura) banishes all dogs to Trash Island, much to the chagrin of activists and kiddos everywhere.

After heavy backstory is communicated by way of Courtney B. Vance’s stoic narration, Isle of Dogs swiftly follows young Atari (Koyu Rankin) as he steals a single engine plane to search for Spots (Liev Schreiber), his long lost dog that was the first to inhabit Trash Island’s dystopia. There he meets a squad of alphas led by Chief (Bryan Cranston) who become Atari’s de facto guides despite the language barrier.

Being a Wes Anderson film, Isle of Dogs has his trademark pop music cues, direct address and snappily repetitive dialogue. While never reaching the dizzying heights of his stop-motion masterpiece, Fantastic Mr. Fox, it’s a beautifully breakneck narrative entirely constructed around realizing the traditional world anew. Along the way, Chief and his compatriots (voiced by Edward Norton, Bill Murray and Jeff Goldblum) are presented both as individuals and as part of a pack. What makes Isle of Dogs so lovely is that it affords them the freedom to live both experiences without compromising either one.

The equal relationship between humans and dogs ends up being pivotal. Social subservience of any kind leads to the kind of hateful trends fueling Kobayashi’s cat nationalist rhetoric that thrives on automation and misinformation. The scruffy hair, scars and yearning eyes of Anderson’s stop-motion dogs are symbolic of the tangible, standing directly in opposition to the numbing indifference perpetrated by the cat clan (sorry feline lovers, but this film’s probably not for you).

If the dogs in Wes Anderson’s previous work were props meant to deepen character flaws, here they are fully fleshed out voices. The respect for languages, both fictional and realistic, is always on display. Be forewarned: The Japanese dialogue is not translated with subtitles, but the dogs communicate in English. What we are left with is total trust in Anderson to present us a moving story not always dependent on classic exposition or form.

At its core, Isle of Dogs (opening Friday, March 30) functions as a timely allegory that celebrates young people who stand up and resist the cynical status quo. Atari goes through toxic hell searching for his pet only to find himself confronting rampant totalitarianism with the help of his peers, including foreign exchange student Tracy Walker (Greta Gerwig). Courage like theirs is reminiscent of those students and teachers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who are currently challenging government officials on our inadequate gun laws with equally passionate resolve.