Being young and restless in ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Photographs of ancient masks and statues flash across the screen during Call Me By Your Name’s swift opening salvo, intermittently overwhelmed by retro cursive credits. Literal artifacts are presented in the form of memory, notarized with the personal touch of a journal entry. How experiences are remembered and processed are of great importance to this beguiling romance, especially when it comes to the cultivation of identity by way of history.

Set in Northern Italy during the summer of 1983, the film embeds itself in the clammy villa property of Professor Perlman (Michael Stuhlbarg), his wife Annella (Amira Casar) and their 17-year-old son Elio (Timothée Chalamet). Each year they host an American graduate student for six weeks for research assistance. When Oliver (Armie Hammer) arrives, it’s immediately clear he doesn’t fit the mold of the usual usurper Elio expects.

Forced into close proximity as flat mates, the two characters are initially awkward toward one another, as Oliver’s fleeting charm could easily be confused for arrogance. Elio initially chooses the role of observer, studying curiously a man he doesn’t fully understand. But as time passes, their relationship grows more complicated by an unspoken attraction. Small magnetic moments of conflict and desire add up.

Director Luca Guadagnino juxtaposes Elio and Oliver’s burgeoning connection with sun-kissed visuals and a lethargic view of time. The camera patiently tans alongside them, watching as trust flourishes into something more. Hammer and Chalamet carry this arc without the comfort of expanded dialogue, subtly revealing their characters’ feelings over the course of multiple weeks, mostly through glances and expressions. Eventually, a pivotal sequence unfolds in front of a WWI memorial in town, allowing both characters to express themselves more freely for the first time.

James Ivory’s leisurely-paced script, an adaptation of André Aciman’s novel, beautifully entangles Elio’s emotional awakening with shorter, more immediate scenes. Secret rendezvous feel drunkenly hazy, which leads to an inevitable adrenaline hangover. Guadagnino’s quietly beautiful imagery remains rooted in the solitude of rural vacationing, leaving characters plenty of time to ponder and yearn. In Oliver’s case, this happens largely off-screen, while Elio’s doubts are front and center.

Call Me By Your Name (opening Friday, Dec. 22), doesn’t overdramatize the inevitable conclusion of Oliver and Elio’s fling, remaining gracefully ambiguous and open to the idea that people can be happily present even during melancholic moments that are leading toward separation. Both lead actors embrace this duality, sculpting performances of great nuance in permanent lockstep with one another. As a capper, Stuhlbarg’s academic father provides his son with a monologue for the ages—one that encapsulates acceptance, regret and wisdom not in the form of a lecture, but a confession.

Looking deep into the camera as closing credits roll, Elio himself confides a range of emotions without uttering a word. Tears roll down his face, but never once does his expression flinch away from the pain. In this instance, Chalamet’s performance ascends into the pantheon of greats, a mixture of Marlon Brando’s brimming panic and Heath Ledger’s simmering vulnerability.

As if to temper the inherent sadness of finality, Guadagnino riffs on high art for pleasure. Whether it’s Elio transcribing and revising Bach compositions in order to flirt with Oliver, or the tender moment both men help excavate a submerged ancient statue from the depths of a lake, these scenes function like a dress rehearsal for their shared intimacy to come. Call Me By Your Name treats each moment as small pieces of young and restless lives consistently wrestling with the question, to quote Marguerite of Navarre’s The Heptaméron, “is it better to speak or to die?” It will probably take a few more heartbreaks before either man can answer truthfully.